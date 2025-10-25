Bella Podaras' Bikini Bottoms Nearly Fall Off While Shooting 'Euphoria' Scene

Bella Podaras hasn't appeared in an episode of "Euphoria" yet, but she's already making an impression on set ... 'cause her butt nearly came out while shooting.

The actress hit the beach in Malibu along with Alexa Demie and several other stars to shoot scenes for the much anticipated third season of the hit HBO show ... and, fans almost entered a state of euphoria when Podaras' bottoms started falling.

Check out the pics ... Bella's in a very skimpy yellow bikini -- and, she's cracking up while grabbing on to the back of bottoms.

Thankfully, it seems the beach didn't get a complete view of her famous derrière -- though with the outfit's lack of coverage, we doubt there was much they weren't catching a glimpse of anyway.

Alexa wore a black swimsuit which left more to the imagination ... and, she appeared to be in high spirits on-set -- giggling in between takes.

The second season of "Euphoria" dropped in 2022 ... and fans have spent the last three years anxiously awaiting more episodes -- with their fav stars teasing the upcoming third entry into the series.