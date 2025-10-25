Vanessa Hudgens Shows Off Baby Bump in Bikini

Vanessa Hudgens is baby bumping in her bikini ... along with her bestie!

Check out the actress' latest Insta post -- she's all smiles as she shows off her round belly on the beach with her best friend, who's also preggo.

Vanessa is giving off mermaid vibes with her long, curly hair cascading down her back while dressed in an adorable floral print 2-piece.

We last saw the "High School Musical" star showing off her pregnancy glow about 2 weeks ago while she dined at The Henry in Phoenix. She was out and about with her firstborn -- dressed adorably in a Halloween-themed onsie -- and had her belly on display in a blue crop top.

She announced she was expecting her second baby with husband Cole Tucker in July. The pair welcomed their firstborn, a son, in July 2024.

Vanessa and the MLB player got hitched in Tulum, Mexico in December 2023 after first getting together 3 years earlier.