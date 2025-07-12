Vanessa Hudgens Pregnant, Expecting 2nd Baby With Cole Tucker

Vanessa Hudgens is going to be a mom of 2!

The "High School Musical" alum announced Saturday she and her husband, Cole Tucker, are expecting baby No. 2 by posting several adorable maternity shots.

She let the excitement on her face in the photos do all the talking, simply captioning her post ... "Round two!!!!"

The expecting parents look absolutely smitten as they pose together in matching white outfits. Vanessa rocked a long, flowy skirt and a matching top she left unbuttoned to showcase her growing baby bump.

She did not reveal how far along she is ... but by the looks of it, they kept this exciting secret to themselves for several months.

The actress and former professional baseball player welcomed their first child in July 2024 after she debuted her pregnancy on the Oscars red carpet in March.

The proud parents were first linked in November 2020 and announced their engagement in February 2023. They walked down the aisle in an intimate ceremony near Tulum, Mexico in December 2023.