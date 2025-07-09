Tori Kelly Is Pregnant, Expecting First Baby With Husband André Murillo

Tori Kelly is starting a family with her husband André Murillo ... because she's got a bun in the oven.

The Grammy-winning singer announced Wednesday she and her husband are expecting their first child, telling People ... "We are just so grateful for what's to come and can't wait to meet this little gift from God."

Tori's been touring with Ed Sheeran in Europe, and she adds ... "This year has already been full of highs — getting to perform in stadiums all summer, writing the most personal songs of my career and now getting to start a family with my amazing husband."

Coinciding with the pregnancy announcement, Tori released a video on YouTube featuring her and her husband embracing at home and on the beach ... with a snippet of music from her next project.

Tori sings ... "I'm ready for what comes next. Let's make a baby."

Tori and André, a retired basketball player, started dating in 2016 ... and in May 2018 they tied the knot.

Now, they're starting a family.