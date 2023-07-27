Tori Kelly Says She Was Scared, Heartbroken Over Medical Emergency

Tori Kelly says her alarming medical emergency -- passing out in a restaurant and discovering potentially life-threatening blood clots -- left her scared and heartbroken.

The singer gave an update to her fans Thursday morning, jumping on X to say the past few days have been tough, but also saying she's feeling a lot stronger and hopeful.

Tori goes on to say, "There are still some things to uncover." The 30-year-old singer is referring to the blood clots in her legs and near her lungs. Doctors are trying to figure out what caused them and how to prevent them in the future.

Despite her health being a priority, Tori says she isn't gonna let her health scare derail the release of her upcoming EP, "tori," which is still coming out Friday. She says the new songs represent "the happy place I've been in the last few years."

TMZ broke the story, the Grammy-winning artist was at dinner with her pals Sunday night in DTLA when her heart rate increased and she collapsed. Her friends put her in a car and zoomed to Cedars-Sinai, instead of taking an ambulance to a hospital downtown.