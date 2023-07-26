Tori Kelly's 'Feeling Stronger' After Blood Clot Hospitalization, Says Husband

Tori Kelly's moving in the right direction after a scary incident that had her hospitalized for blood clots.

Tori's husband, basketball player Andre Murillo, just posted an update on Tori's condition, saying, "Tori is smiling again and feeling stronger. Not fully out of the woods but we see the sun. Just waiting on a few more answers. Your love and kindness has been overwhelming. Thank you so so much!"

While Andre didn't include a photo of Tori in his update, we know she's been at Cedars Sinai in Los Angeles since Sunday night.

TMZ broke the story -- Tori was at dinner with friends DTLA when she suddenly felt her heart rate speed up before collapsing. Tori's friends loaded her into a car and rushed her to Cedars -- one of the top medical facilities in the country -- rather than an ambulance ride to a downtown hospital.

Sources close to Tori tell us doctors determined she had blood clots in her legs and around her lungs, but they were working to determine if there were any clots near her heart.