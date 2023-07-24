Grammy-Winning Singer Tori Kelly Rushed to Hospital with Severe Blood Clots

Singer Tori Kelly is currently hospitalized and getting treatment for blood clots around her vital organs, with one source telling us the situation is "really serious."

Sources close to the Grammy-winning singer tell us she was at dinner in downtown L.A. Sunday night with friends when her heart started beating really fast. We're told Tori passed out, and was "out for a while."

Our sources say Tori's friends wanted to make sure she wasn't taken to a hospital downtown, and instead taken to Cedars-Sinai -- one of the country's premiere hospitals -- so they carried her outside, loaded her in a vehicle and sped to the hospital instead of calling an ambulance.

We're told Tori's getting care in the ICU, doctors have discovered clots in Tori's legs and her lungs ... and are still working to determine if any clots are around her heart. The singer's been in and out of consciousness during her hospitalization.

Tori's been in the biz for a lot of years -- both as a singer and a songwriter -- she took home Grammys in 2019 for Best Gospel Album and Best Gospel Performance/Song and won the Billboard Women in Music Breakthrough Artist Award in 2015.