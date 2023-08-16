Tori Kelly Announces New Tour After Major Health Scare

Tori Kelly must be feeling a whole lot better after her major health scare … because she’s hitting the road for a nationwide tour and in Canada.

The Grammy-winning singer announced her plans for "The Take Control Tour" on Instagram Tuesday, writing, "It’s been too long." She gave a list of tour dates, beginning on September 10 in Toronto, Ontario, before moving on to a number of American cities, including L.A. and NYC.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Fans can DM Tori to snag presale tickets at 9 AM today -- others can purchase general admission tickets Thursday through her website.

This is great news for Tori, who was hospitalized with serious blood clots last month. TMZ broke the story … Tori was having dinner with friends at a downtown L.A. restaurant when she passed out and was rushed to the hospital.