Singer Tori Kelly Released From Hospital After Severe Blood Clots

Singer Tori Kelly is on the road to recovery after being hospitalized with serious blood clots around her vital organs ... TMZ has learned she's now back at home.

Sources close to the Grammy-winning singer tell us, Tori was discharged Monday from Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in L.A. and she's going home to rest.

We're told doctors still don't know what caused the blood clots in Tori's legs and lungs ... but, for now, she's feeling better.

Our sources say Tori will continue to be monitored with regular checkups, but leaving the hospital and the intensive care unit is a big step.

TMZ broke the story ... Tori was rushed to Cedars -- one of the country's premier hospitals -- last Sunday night after passing out while at dinner with friends in downtown L.A., and she was in and out of consciousness while in the hospital.

Tori previously wrote a letter to her fans while she was hospitalized, saying she was initially scared and heartbroken, but was getting better and feeling a lot stronger and hopeful.