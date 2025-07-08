Olivia Culpo Shows Off Baby Bump in Nude Maternity Shoot

Olivia Culpo’s bumpin' and flexin' -- proving pregnancy doesn’t mean pressing pause on the glam as she stripped down for a stunning nude photoshoot.

Check her out -- Olivia was primped, preened, and serving full goddess energy as she covered up with just her hands, striking a side pose to flaunt that blossoming bump in a stunning B&W shoot.

Olivia looked absolutely stunning, but she kept the spotlight right where it belonged -- on the journey, with the caption, "The greatest privilege of my life has been watching this body become a home 🤍."

The former Miss Universe announced back in March that she and hubby Christian McCaffrey were expecting -- and in true old-school fashion, they’re keeping the baby’s gender a surprise until delivery day.