Olivia Culpo Hosts Lavish Baby Shower With Christian McCaffrey, Sisters

Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey pulled out all the stops to celebrate their impending arrival -- hosting an extravagant baby shower over the weekend ... which also appeared to serve as a make-up session between the model and her sisters.

The married couple hosted the big bash on the grounds of the Castle Hill Inn in Rhode Island on May 4 ... which had Parisian theming present throughout -- even down to the food and beverages offered to the guests.

The color scheme for the shindig was green -- the McCaffreys purposely didn't want to pick pink or blue because they're waiting to know the child's gender until after it is born, Culpo told Vogue.

The 2012 Miss Universe winner proudly shared snaps and clips of the festivities ... but one vid was particularly interesting -- Olivia embracing her two sisters, Aurora and Sophia, as the eldest Culpo recently revealed there was some serious tension among them behind the scenes.

As Aurora stated on Gia Giudice's "Casual Chaos" podcast, Olivia was pissed they didn't go to a "baby sprinkle" in Denver a few weeks back ... even though she told them it was fine if they skipped.

Aurora went as far as to say OC and SC were not on speaking terms over the matter.

Clearly a shower washed out all the drama ... and the sisters are good now.