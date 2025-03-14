Olivia Culpo, Christian McCaffrey Take 'Mom and Dad' Vacation After Pregnancy News

Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey are getting in some quality time before their little bundle of joy makes its big debut to the world ... taking a vacation after announcing the pregnancy!!

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover model -- who confirmed on Monday she's got a baby on the way -- is documenting the married couple's road trip from Charlotte to Tennessee ... and her growing belly was on full display.

The pair stuffed their Cadillac SUV and brought along their adorable pup, Oliver Sprinkles, for the occasion ... but their four-legged friend elected to get some Zs as they headed to their destination.

Play video content

The getaway appears to be pretty chill -- vibe and temperature-wise -- as the two are bundled up as they hang around in the outdoors.

As we previously reported, Culpo and McCaffrey are taking the next step in their marriage ... with Olivia announcing motherhood as the upcoming chapter of their story with an elegant photo shoot.

It's their last offseason as a family of three ... and it's clear they're making the most of it before their life becomes dirty diapers and sleepless nights.