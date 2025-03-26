Olivia Culpo Flaunts Pregnant Belly In Bikini Photoshoot With Sisters

The bun in Olivia Culpo's oven ain't the only thing heating up ... check out a bikini photoshoot the model recently had with her sisters -- it's scorching!!

Olivia, Sophia and Aurora all stripped down to some itty bitty bathing suits to put OC's collab with Cupshe on full display ... and the trio of Culpos looked amazing.

Christian McCaffrey's wife showed off her pregnant belly in several barely there two-piece sets ... while both of her siblings gave her growing baby some love by posing next to the stomach bump.

The women were clearly thrilled with how the visuals turned out ... as Sophia -- Braxton Berrios' ex -- posted a few of the snaps on her Instagram page Wednesday with a humorous caption.

"Throwback to that time Olivia did a bikini collab with @cupshe and then got🤰so Aurora and I were brought in as reinforcements aka non-preggo models," she wrote.