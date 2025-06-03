Olivia Culpo Rocks Bikini, Puts Baby Bump on Display During Getaway

Olivia Culpo is making the most of the downtime she has left before becoming a first-time mother ... getting some R&R with her girlfriends during a chill getaway -- and showing off her growing baby bump in the process.

Culpo shared her photo dump Tuesday morning ... seemingly hitting up the part of the country she used to call home with her husband, Christian McCaffrey, back when he was a member of the Carolina Panthers.

OC made sure her belly was prominent in almost every photo. While it's unclear how far along the 33-year-old is, a baby shower was held in Rhode Island in May ... and based on the visual clues, we take it the little one's coming sooner than later.

The 2020 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover announced her pregnancy back in March ... sharing an elegant shoot and accompanying video with the caption, "next chapter, motherhood 🤍."

We won't know if it's a boy or girl until the arrival -- Culpo told Vogue the two were waiting to learn of the gender until it was born.