Olivia Culpo Shows Pregnant Belly In Bikini Top, Cozy Snap With Dog

Olivia Culpo is catching as many Zs as she can before her little one makes its big arrival ... sharing an adorable snap from a nap with her dog!!

The mom-to-be provided another new update on her pregnancy on Thursday ... showing her decked out in a bikini top as she took a snooze with Oliver Sprinkles.

The model and Christian McCaffrey's wife has been documenting her whole journey leading up to the birth ... even the most relaxing moments.

No word on when the little one will debut ... but the married couple has yet to reveal whether it'll be a boy or a girl.

The former Miss Universe has looked incredible every bit of the way -- recently going full nude to show off her growing belly ... and also putting her body on display during a vacation last month.

Before that, the McCaffreys pulled out all the stops with a lavish baby shower at Castle Hill Inn in Rhode Island ... which looked more like France with its Parisian theme.

