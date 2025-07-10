Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's Relationship Highs and Lows

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner have been through plenty in their relationship, which has seen lots of ups and downs.

The Disney Channel mainstay and the "Game Of Thrones" star have gone from just friends to more than friends, then to not friends at all, and they now appear to be on friendly terms ... it's a lot, we know.

To that end, let's unpack how the performers grew close, fell apart, and went back to a healthy place.

Joe And Sophie Met When He Slid Into Her DMs

Jonas and Turner's first interaction occurred when he slid into her DMs, and she revealed during an interview with Harper's Bazaar U.K. that, although they had plenty of mutual friends who wanted to introduce them, the actor had to make the first move.

The pair eventually met IRL, and the two started being seen together in various photos that were shared on social media in late 2016.

The actress decided to make things Instagram official with the singer in 2017, when she shared a photo of him on New Year's Day.

A source subsequently spoke to Us Weekly and claimed Jonas and Turner were openly locking lips during HBO’s 2017 Golden Globes after-party.

The performers played coy about their dating life in the press, however, and the actress simply claimed during an interview with Marie Claire U.K. that she was "very happy" in her relationship.

Jonas And Turner Tied The Knot After Two Years Of Engagement

Jonas waited until October 2017 to pop the big question to Turner, and they announced their engagement by sharing posts on their respective Instagram accounts at the time.

The actress later told Marie Claire that she found her engagement to be "lovely" and that she had experienced "a sense of peace that comes with finding your person."

The two went on to make their red carpet debut during a Paris Fashion Week event, which took place the following October.

Jonas and Turner -- who starred alongside Nick and Kevin Jonas' respective partners Priyanka Chopra and Danielle Jonas in the music video for the brothers' track "Sucker" -- tied the knot in a ceremony that took place in Las Vegas in May of 2019.

The couple went on to hold a second wedding ceremony in the South of France the following month, during which the actress' "Game Of Thrones" costar Maisie Williams served as her maid of honor.

The Performers Had Kids ... Then Broke Up

Reports began to swirl about a potential pregnancy in the summer of 2020, and a source told People at the time the pair were "hoping to expand their family."

Turner later gave birth to the couple's first daughter, Willa, that July, after which an insider spoke to Entertainment Tonight and claimed the couple was "obsessed" with the new addition to their family.

The actress went on to confirm she was pregnant with her second child during an interview with Elle U.K. published in May 2022, and she expressed that the prospect of being able to expand her family further was "the best blessing ever."

Jonas and Turner welcomed their youngest daughter, Delphine, that July ... although their child's name was not revealed until the following year.

The couple remained together until the following September, when we reported they were headed for a divorce.

Jonas officially filed for divorce on September 5th, and a source told People the performers had "been living separate lives for months" prior to the filing.

They Had A Custody Battle ... And Worked Things Out

A legal battle over the custody of the couple's children began when Turner filed a lawsuit in September 2023 in an effort to have the couple's children returned to England.

According to the documents she filed, Jonas apparently refused to turn over his daughters' passports, although the actress ultimately dropped her claims the following January, People reported.

The singer and the actress went on to finalize their divorce in September 2024, and they've since established a healthy co-parenting relationship.

Jonas spoke highly of his ex-wife during an episode of the "School Of Greatness" podcast, where he claimed his daughters had "incredible women to look up to, including their mom."