Sofia Richie Grainge Pregnant, Expecting Baby No. 2 with Elliot Grainge

Sofia Richie Grainge is expecting baby number 2 with husband Elliot Grainge!!!

The fashion mogul posted a mirror selfie to her Instagram with the caption "On my way to launch these babies 👶🏼 + @srgatelier" -- announcing her pregnancy along with her new fashion line.

Worth noting ... the comments on this hard launch are a bit confused as to whether or not the daughter of Lionel Richie means she is expecting twins, or if "babies" refers to her unborn child along with her new brand -- nonetheless, the replies are filled with congratulations for the mother-to-be.

SRG and Elliot are already parents to daughter Eloise -- whom they welcomed back in May 2024 -- and similarly to this time around, kept their pregnancy under wraps.

According to an interview Sofia did with Vogue in January of last year, the beauty icon said they decided to keep their first pregnancy away from the public in order to protect their mental health and space.