Shop Sofia Richie's Adorable Amazon Collab on Children's Clothes

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

Sofia Grainge -- AKA Sofia Richie -- is passing down her stellar style to her newborn girl ... and making it easy for fans to do the same with her Amazon Essentials collaboration.

With classic pieces like cable knit cardigans and knit onesies as well as elevated items like faux fur coats, Sofia's collab has something you're guaranteed to love for your child.

"Inspired by my own experience as a mom, I wanted to create pieces that felt classic, timeless and easy to reach for. I hope you love them all as much as Eloise and I do!" Sofia said of the collection on Instagram .

Keep your little one cozy this winter in this adorable Teddy Puffer Jacket .

From the Amazon Essentials x Sofia Grainge line, this coat is crafted from extra cuddly teddy sherpa fabric and features a full-length zip. It's insulated for extra warmth on those extra cold days and has elasticated cuffs and internal elastic gathering at the bottom opening to help keep the chill out. It’s guaranteed to keep your baby comfy and looking cute!

One five-star reviewer wrote: "Such a nice child's coat. It looks good, it's well on my little one and is so warm. Certainly, it's not expensive and at a great price."

This sweet Babies’ Knit Playsuit is perfect for everyday wear.

Crafted from cotton yarn, this playsuit is soft and has a gentle stretch that will allow your infant to easily move around, whether they're crawling or already walking. It features a soft textured stitch with ribbing at the neckline, sleeve cuff and leg openings as well as a convenient button font closure.

"This is a pretty playsuit for babies. The colour I got is gender neutral. The sizing is on the generous side. The fabric is not itchy, it's warm but not too hot and overall good quality," one happy customer wrote.

This absolutely charming Field Jacket with Ruffle is the sweetest piece to add to your little one’s closet.

While it may be stylish, it’s also been designed for warmth, featuring durable and insulated quilted fabric. It also includes snap button closures, making it easy to put on and take off, even for little hands. Available in a variety of pastel colors and prints, this cute coat is sure to fit right in to your baby’s wardrobe.

One reviewer shared that it was the “cutest jacket ever” and had super soft fabric and an amazing design -- all at an “accessible price point.”

This cozy Fisherman Cardigan Sweater is guaranteed to make a great layering piece, year round.

Perfect for both boys and girls, this midweight piece is made from 100% cotton and features a classic cable knit design. It also has soft ribbing at the neck, sleeve cuff, and bottom hem -- as well as wood-toned buttons. Plus it comes in super cute colors including dark navy, butter yellow and light pink.

One parent wrote: “This fisherman cardigan is so chic! It’s exactly what I would expect from a classic design in cozy and easy care cotton. It fits my little one exactly as I expected and she loves it!”

Your youngsters will be all bundled up during the colder months in this Taffeta Puffer Jacket .

This heavyweight quilted coat is designed to keep babies and toddlers warm even on the most frigid winter days. Fully lined and insulated, the full length coat features elasticated cuffs and internal elastic gathering at the bottom opening to keep the warmth in and the cold out.

“Love this so much! Obsessed with all of Sofia Grainge’s style so this was a no brainer for my little 2.5 year old. I got her the 3t and it fits perfectly,” one five-star reviewer wrote. “Love the lavender purple blue color mixed with the flower print. A total winner and such a good price point!”

Your little girl will look so sweet this holiday season in this Faux Fur Jacket .

Perfect for fancier outings or family celebrations, this ultra soft and fluffy coat will be the ideal finishing touch on top of dresses or sparkly sets. Featuring an elegant curved collar, smooth satin lining, this jacket may be fashionable but it’ll also keep your little ones warm.

One happy customer wrote that they were looking for a “little jacket” for their granddaughter to wear “over her party dresses during the festive party season” -- and this perfectly fit the bill.

“It is extremely well-made and machine stitched to perfection…It’s lovely, and absolutely perfect for the Christmas party season,” they wrote in a review.

This Wool Blend Coat is sure to become a staple item for your infants and toddlers!

Both stylish and warm, this longer A-line coat is crafted from a wool blend that’s soft to the touch and will keep your littles warm during colder months. It features a rounded Peter Pan collar, grosgrain trimming, and is neatly finished with fabric-covered buttons.

“Sofia outdid herself with this jacket! It is absolutely adorable & the material seems to be very good. I will be purchasing again from this collection,” one five-star reviewer wrote.

It may be chilly now, but this Embroidered Knit Dress will be perfect for the spring and summer months!

This vintage-inspired frock features smocked detailing that’s fitted through the chest and flares at the waist. It also includes delicate embroidery and puff sleeves that’s available in solid colors like pink and ivory as well as floral prints. Plus, it’s made from breathable ​​100% cotton, making sure your baby stays cool when the temperature rises.

Sleep or play, your baby will look so sweet in this Unisex Bodysuit !

Available in a set of two, these soft cotton onesies feature a Peter Pan collar, delicate piping details, and comes in so many different colors. From simple navy and white to florals and bunny prints, you’ll get so much use out of these bodysuits. And with snap button closure, your baby will be snug and secure whenever they’re wearing them!

One happy parent shared: “These baby outfits are super cute and very soft. The material is really soft and cozy so it is great for little baby skin…I love how these are very unisex, they don't lean to either gender so they can be used for a lot more and longer!”

Matching Mom & Dad Pajama Set

Sofia didn’t forget the parents when designing her Amazon collab!

With this super cute pajama set for both moms and dads , they’ll be able to match with each other -- and their little ones! Available in the same color and prints as the collection’s baby onesies and pajamas, the whole family can cozy up together in coordinating PJs.

“These are soooo very soft and comfy! I love the material and how it moves with you so that it doesn’t stick to your body when you are sleeping and go to turn. There is ease of movement all night long. The fabric is stretchy and not clingy either when you are walking in the pjs. The trim is a really nice touch to make the look stand out,”one customer shared in a review.