Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Sofia Richie Grainge Hot Shots To Slay Her 27th Bday!

Sofia Richie Grainge Check Out These Hot Shots On Her 27th Birthday! 🎉

By TMZ Staff
Published
Sofia Richie's Hot Shots
Launch Gallery
Sofia Richie's Hot Shots Launch Gallery

We know it might be hot out, but we're thinking Sofia Richie's got plenty of reason to turn up the heat this weekend ... because she's turning 27!

0820-Sofia-Richie-Hot-Shots-Sub2

And in case you needed a reason to celebrate -- or just some swimsuit inspo -- we're sharing the hottest shots we could find of the influencer showing off her flawless physique!

0820-Sofia-Richie-Hot-Shots-Sub1

Have fun out there this weekend, we're sure Sofia will ... and if she takes after her dad, Lionel, we think she's got the energy to party all night long!