TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

Sofia Richie has done it again ... partnering with Amazon for another adorable collection of clothes and accessories with her children's brand Sofia Grainge ... and at some incredible price points too!

Get you're little ones ready for the warm weather with all these great deals on super cute swimsuits, adorable dresses, just-right jumpers and more from the Amazon Essentials X Sofia Grainge summer-ready clothing collection.

Get to shopping the awesome deals ... because these must-have styles are known to sell out quick!

You'll never go wrong with a timeless Girls Puff Sleeve Dress in your kid's closet!

An adorable sundress is the perfect go-to clothing as the summer months approach ... this puffy sleeve dress is soft and breathable and comes in a bunch of cool prints including a peachy classic stripe, a detailed paisley and shell print and even an iconic white dress for those family photoshoot!

One happy customer wrote: "his is a very cute little girl's dress. For the price point it is fairly well constructed with even stitches, no loose threads, and lining behind the lightweight cotton."

Never leave home without a light layer like the Girls Lightweight Cardigan Sweater!

Nothing beats a little reason to layer up and this cutie cardigan is super soft on your kiddos skin and will add just the right amount of warmth on a chilly morning ... it's made with a lightweight cotton blend and works year-round to keep your tot cozy!

One cardigan customer wrote: "Beautiful little toddler girl sweater. This was super soft material with a dainty little berry print that is just adorable. The little buttons really added elegance. Very cute quality sweater."

Make a splash with this Girls One-Piece Swimsuit!

No summer wardrobe is complete without that perfect statement swimsuit ... this little cutie comes in a matchy paisley and shell print ... or you cant go wrong with the perfect pop of pink! They are made with quick-drying fabric to keep kids comfy after pool time or a romp at the beach and they come in sizes ranging from 3-6 months all the way up to 4T!

One verified purchaser wrote: "This is a lovely one piece toddler swimsuit. I got it for my daughter in size 3T. She is just turning 2, but I like to size up to get more wear out of my kid's clothes. She can wear it now, but has room to grow."

Double the cuteness with a Girls Two Piece Swimsuit!

This baby-sized bikini set is perfect for sunny days at the splash pad or a sandy day at the beach ... like the one-piece suit it's made with quick-drying fabric and comes in some festive prints for your sun-loving littles!

One happy customer wrote: "I love the pattern and style on this bikini. I ordered 18 mo for my bigger than average 11 month old. It’s a little roomy on her, should be perfect to last all summer. The material itself is so buttery soft. I’m thrilled with the quality, style and price point."

Keep your kids cool with a Girls' Knit Casual Dress!

This super cute sundress is the perfect addition to a warm weather wardrobe ... the slim straps help kiddos keep cool as the temps rise ... while the embroidered edges and front buttons give the dress some quality details that make it feel dressy enough for any occasion.

One dress reviewer wrote: "The soft 100% cotton interlock knit makes it comfortable and breathable, and the material has a slight stretch that seems ideal for keeping up with active little ones. The fit-and-flare shape offers room through the skirt while keeping a neater fit at the top, and the elastic waist adds to that comfort without looking too casual."

No outfit is complete without the Girls Mary Jane Ballet Flat Shoes!

Round out your kid's latest look with these picture perfect ballet flats ... they have a super soft velvet finish on the uppers, a cush faux leather lining on the inside and the elastic strap helps keep your toddler secured in the shoes as they learn to walk ... and start to run!

One five star reviewer wrote: "Adorable little shoes, fit approximately as expected. I got them in the taupe color and they look great. The button isn't functional, as expected and probably preferred, but it seems like there may be some elastic to provide some "give."

Fly into summer with this adorbs Short Sleeve Peter Pan Collar Romper 2 Pack!

Get a little more bang for your buck with this beautiful two pack of girl's rompers ... they are made of 100% cotton and offer a breathable and comfortable fit that's just right for the warm season. Pick between some eye-catching prints like strawberries, flowers, stripes and solids ... and the array of sizes from newborn to 24 months will keep your little one covers for years to come!

One happy customer wrote: "Seriously so cute and soft. Washed and dried on low heat and came out great. TWO outfits for $15?? Perfect to send baby girl to the sitter in."

This cute Girls Linen Dress will be a staple this summer!

Make you life easier and just pick up this perfect dress in every color and call it a day ... there's not this lightweight linen dress can't do! It's made of a ultra breathable linen, has beautiful accents around the sleeves, includes a slight elastic waist for fit and is complete with buttons in the back for ease of on and off. Toss this cutie over a swimsuit and let your littles step out into the world!

One five star reviewer wrote: "This is an adorable linen summer dress for a party or special occasion. The dress is lightweight and lined, the pattern is darling, and the buttons are easy to get on/off. Love the price point. I ordered 3T for my average sized 3 year old and it fits her perfectly."

Complete the look with a Cotton Sun Hat!

Keep your kids protected from the sun ... and extra stylish while you're at it ... with this soft cotton sun hat. It's lightweight and easily packable for on the go adventures ... and it comes in a sweet paisley print or a solid white to match every outfit. There is a great size range from 6 months to 6T making it a great shade from the sun for years to come!

One last romp for summer with the Girls Sleeveless Ruffle Romper!

This sleeveless ruffle romper is a great addition to your kiddos warm-weather wardrobe ... its floral print and ruffle detailing add a touch of detail while it's still great for both playdates and special occasions. The romper features convenient snap closures for easy diaper changes and an elastic waistband for a snug fit. Your only problem is going to be picking out just one print ... who are we kidding you should get them all!

One happy customer wrote: "Washed and dried and came out perfectly. She will grow into this one, and I cannot wait! Seriously so soft. I am very picky and skeptical about Amazon Basics sometimes, but these are worth it."

