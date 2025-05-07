TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

Mother’s Day is this weekend and if you’ve waited until the last minute to pick something out for your mom, you’re in luck. Even though the clock is ticking, there’s still time to find something she’ll love -- and have it delivered right to your door.

We’ve rounded up some of our favorite picks for the mother figure in your life, whether she’s someone who loves a bouquet of flowers or if she’s been wanting a brand new smartwatch.

And if you still can’t find something she’ll love, be sure to check out Amazon’s Mother’s Day hub for more ideas!

Give mom a gift that’ll last all year long with the Forever Flowers Preserved Roses!

Each heart-shaped box includes 16 carefully selected real roses — available in a variety of colors. And because the flowers are preserved, this floral arrangement can last up to three years, without any upkeep like water and sunlight. Simply display the arrangement wherever you wish and enjoy them for years to come.

“This box of preserved roses is absolutely stunning! The flowers look fresh, vibrant, and the elegant presentation makes it a perfect gift for any special occasion. The box itself is high-quality and adds a luxurious touch. The roses have a light, natural fragrance and are truly built to last. A wonderful way to show love and appreciation — highly recommended!” one five-star reviewer wrote.

She’ll look so chic with the Beats Studio Pro x Kim Kardashian collab!

The iconic audio brand teamed up with Kim for a collection of neutral-toned headphones that deliver rich, immersive sound wherever you go. These Bluetooth headphones are guaranteed to give you an immersive 360-degree listening experience and have two distinct listening modes – fully-adaptive Active Noise Cancelling and Transparency mode. Plus, they have up to 40 hours total battery life.

One happy customer wrote: “I bought these as a birthday gift for my wife, and she absolutely loves them…Beyond the design, the sound quality is impressive. The personalized spatial audio with dynamic head tracking creates an immersive listening experience, and the active noise cancelling effectively blocks out background noise…She uses them daily, whether for work calls or relaxing with music, and they’ve quickly become her favorite accessory. A perfect blend of fashion and function -- highly recommend!”

Give her tumbler an upgrade with the Stanley IceFlow Flip Straw 2.0 Bottle.

She’ll be hydrated in style with this lightweight 24 oz. bottle, crafted with premium AeroLight technology that makes it 33% lighter than standard stainless-steel bottles. Its featherweight spun-steel insulation keeps drinks ice-cold for hours and the lid features a large drink opening as well as a built-in straw. Plus, it’s available in a ton of fun colors.

One customer raved: “This water bottle is an excellent choice if you want a leak proof, stainless steel, scratch resistant, dishwasher safe water bottle…It is totally worth the money. Would give it 10 stars if I could. Recommend this bottle to EVERYONE out there who is looking for an awesome water bottle like this one!!! LOVE this water bottle.”

You can’t go wrong with a new purse and the Coach Cargo Tote 20 is too cute to pass up!

This cherry-print canvas bag may be small but it’s the perfect accessory for spring and summer. It features the brand’s iconic turnlock closure and an open interior with room for a phone and wallet. It also has two outside pockets for easy organization and a removable webbing strap for shoulder or crossbody wear.

“So many compliments. Absolutely adorable. Holds all of your essentials like phone, keys and wallet easily while still being a compact purse. It has a good quality zipper to keep everything safe from spilling out. I added the cherry bag charm. Love it!” a customer shared in a review.

Skip the last minute trip to the florist with the Benchmark Bouquets Floral Arrangement!

Gift the mom in your life a beautiful bouquet filled with dazzling roses and alstroemeria. It’s delivered straight to her doorstep, ensuring peak freshness and long-lasting blooms. Available in a variety of different color schemes, there’s sure to be an arrangement she loves.

One customer shared: “I love this bouquet! This is the 3rd time I’ve bought them and they do not disappoint! When it arrives, they are partially closed but within a day or two, they open. It was packaged very carefully and arrived well in tact. I buy fresh flowers for my home, and these are one of my go-tos! They last about 10 days.”

She’ll wear this Boy Mom Trucker Hat with pride!

This super cute cap features a contrast brim in a color that perfectly matches its embroidered slogan. It comes emblazoned with the motherhood phrase of your choosing -- whether she’s a “boy mom,” “girl mom” or just “mommin’” around. Made from lightweight, breathable material, she’ll want to wear this hat all day long.

“It looks exactly like the photo. The wording is embroidered with great quality. I wore it on the boat this weekend and all our friends loved it! It fits great,” one happy customer wrote in a review.

She’ll love the Samsung Galaxy Watch7 that truly can do it all!

This smartwatch not only tells the time and links with your phone but it also makes the best health and wellness companion. Enhanced with Galaxy AI, the Watch7 has everything you need to keep moving toward your goals -- including a health sensor to track heart rate, sleep patterns and fitness performance.

“This watch has it all. Smooooth operation of the screen, compatible with Samsung phones, easy controls, health, fitness, sleep, heart monitoring and daily energy score…I was looking for a smartwatch that had a lot of health monitoring built in and this is it! I love this watch so much. Samsung has hit a home run with this watch. Highly recommended!” one happy customer raved.

If she’s always on the go, she needs the Bose SoundLink Flex Portable Speaker.

Whether she’s hitting the beach with the kids or on a hike, this super-packable speaker is loaded with a surprisingly powerful sound. Plus, it’s water, dust and destination-proof -- and its silicone-wrapped body is drop, shock, and rust-resistant, meaning it can withstand the wear and tear of daily life.

“I’m thoroughly impressed with the Bose SoundLink Flex. This portable Bluetooth speaker packs an incredible punch, delivering rich, clear sound and deep bass that fills any space -- even outdoors. The battery life is excellent, providing hours of uninterrupted music whether I’m at the beach, on a hike, or just relaxing in the backyard…Overall, this speaker combines durability, performance, and portability in one sleek package. Highly recommended for anyone looking for high-quality sound on the go!” one customer shared.

There’s nothing better than cuddling up in cozy loungewear like the UGG Lenny Robe II.

This incredibly soft robe is crafted from 100% recycled fibers and is perfect for those chilly mornings or getting comfy for a movie night at home. It features two side-seam pockets as well as a self-belt, making it easy to adjust the size.

“This robe is absolutely perfect. Super soft, has a little bit of stretch and is not heavy but definitely keeps you warm. I would buy this over and over again. Worth the price,” one reviewer shared.

She can fill the entire room with soothing scents with the Cliganic Ceramic Essential Oil Diffuser.

This handcrafted matte ceramic diffuser delivers a steady stream of plant-powered aromatherapy for up to 8 hours -- and is chic enough to double as home decor. It silently uses hifi ultrasonic technology to evenly disperse your favorite essential oils and features seven color-changing LED lights to fit your mood. And once the water runs out, the diffuser automatically turns off and it’s super easy to clean.

One reviewer raved: “This diffuser is a game-changer! While pricier than others, the quality is undeniable. It effectively fills my bathroom with lovely scents, creating a relaxing atmosphere. I love how quiet it is, and the optional lights are a nice touch.”

