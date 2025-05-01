TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

Mother’s Day is right around the corner, so don’t wait until the last minute to find something special for the woman who raised you. And if you’re stumped on what to pick up, look no further than finding her a new signature scent.

Whether she’s into feminine floral fragrances, something a little more smokey, or just enjoys a classic scent, we’ve got plenty of ideas. From iconic brands like Ralph Lauren and Chanel to an all-natural perfumery like Bathing Culture, there’s bound to be something your mom will truly appreciate.

You can’t go wrong with the Chanel Coco-Mademoiselle Eau De Parfum Intense.

This classic Chanel fragrance has been around for decades but still remains an iconic part of the brand’s perfume collection. As a floral scent, this eau de parfum is infused with a deep concentration of Patchouli and features notes of tonka bean and vanilla absolute. With a light and exuberant air, this perfume is perfect for everyday wear -- or sweet to save for special occasions.

Put a new twist on floral fragrances with the Tom Ford Café Rose Eau de Parfum.

This scent perfectly captures the essence of a rose while the unexpected twist of dark coffee reveals a sensual depth. It also includes notes of tropical ylang ylang which exudes an opulent floralcy. Notes of coriander, patchouli and cardamom blend with sandalwood to add a spicy warmth, creating a sensuous haze of pleasure.

One five-star reviewer wrote: “I love the fragrance and its staying power. It settles down and the fragrance stays all day.”

Experience Aesop’s newest fragrance with their Aurner Eau de Parfum.

This unique scent was crafted by the brand’s long-term collaborator, perfumer Céline Barel, and aims to defy traditional expectations of a floral fragrance. Featuring unexpected contrasts, Aurner highlights the fresh scent of the Magnolia Leaf, accented by sparkling notes of citrus as well as cardamom, pink pepper and Roman chamomile. These scents fuse with notes of sandalwood, Cypriol Heart and Cedar Heart at its base, tying everything together in a fragrance that emboldens the spirit.

“Intense earthy aroma. Highly recommended if you like sandalwood and spice,” one customer shared.

Christian Dior Miss Dior Eau de Parfum has stood the test of time.

As the brand’s first fragrance, it was crafted after designer Christian Dior requested a scent that “smells like love.” Since its debut in 1947, Miss Dior has been a fan favorite for decades, providing a warm and comforting scent for floral fragrance lovers. It opens with the freshness of a bouquet of flowers -- featuring notes of lily-of-the-valley, peony accord, and iris -- and softly intertwines with musks like Papua New Guinean vanilla, tonka bean and creamy sandalwood.

One customer shared: “I haven’t worn perfume for 35 years until I stumbled upon this fragrance! I have sensitivities to most perfumes but not this one. It’s a light, crisp floral scent that I’m going to wear everyday! Thanks Dior for getting me back into a signature fragrance!”

Take your favorite scent on the go with Bathing Culture Meadow Vision Roll-On Perfume Oil.

Inspired by the spirit of the California wild, this natural scent smells like showering in a wildflower superbloom. Top notes of mint, California sagebrush and pink peppercorn blend seamlessly with purple sage and honeyed grassland. Plus, everything is composed of exclusively plant oils and essences with no synthetic fragrance -- so you know exactly what’s in your perfume.

Find happiness in the little things with Lancome La Vie Est Belle Eau de Parfum.

This timeless and energizing floral scent was crafted by two of the most renowned French perfumers -- Anne Flipo and Dominique Ropion. Made with sustainably sourced ingredients, this eau de parfum blends fresh spring iris with decadent spun sugar and warm vanilla. Encapsulated in a unique bottle that’s shaped to symbolize a smile, this scent will always remind you that life is beautiful.

One customer raved: “If you're searching for a perfume that embodies sophistication, femininity, and long-lasting elegance, look no further than Lancôme La Vie Est Belle Eau de Parfum. This fragrance has become a staple in my collection, and for good reason—it's a perfect blend of luxurious notes that never fail to make me feel confident and beautiful.”

Love is in the air with Ralph Lauren Romance Eau de Parfum.

This feminine fragrance has been a Ralph Lauren staple since 1998, crafted by perfumer Harry Fremont. It opens with a luminous blend of mandarin, bright pink peppercorn and green crushed violet leaves. At its heart is the luxurious scent of rose damascena wrapped in a delicate veil of jasmine absolute and petals of marigold and geranium. It’s all brought together by the pairing of sensual, pure musk and velvety soft woods -- enveloping the essence of romantic love.

“I have worn this fragrance for many years. It is light, clean smelling, and lasts all day. Everyday someone asks what I am wearing because it is so nice. Highly recommend,” one happy customer wrote.

Find your dark and spicy side with Malin + Goetz Dark Rum Eau de Parfum.

Inspired by old world bay rum used by sailors and later popularized in barbershops, this unisex scent captures the essence of long days spent in the tropical sun and late nights with friends. It’s sweetened with ripe plum and crisp bergamot and features notes of leather, rum and creamy milk -- all blended into an intoxicating mix that adapts perfectly to its wearer.

One five-star reviewer shared: “I’m on my second bottle. Has a nice rum scent to it. Seems like a nice summer evening smell in my opinion. Nice strong scent that lasts through a night out.”

Embrace your young and free-spirited self with Marc Jacobs Daisy Wild Eau de Parfum.

Reminiscent of a wildflower bouquet, this bold and feminine scent is green, fruity and floral. Featuring top notes of banana blossom accord, at its heart it highlights jasmine and macadamia accord. Meanwhile, sandalwood and vetiver des sables form its base, creating a scent that reminds you to reconnect with nature.

“Marc Jacobs never disappoints! This smells amazing! Not too overpowering. Long lasting fresh scent! The bottle is beautiful as well! Looks like flower 🌸 stems inside! If you’re a fan of Marc Jacobs, run, don’t walk to purchase Daisy Wild!” one five-star reviewer wrote.

