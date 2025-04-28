Tarte Beauty Cosmetics on Sale on Amazon

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

There has never been a better time to splurge on all those must-have beauty products from Tarte ... because Amazon just dropped the prices on some of the hottest cosmetics for their Summer Beauty Event!

Stock up on your fav lip products like liners and plumping lipgloss ... and don't forget to give a glance at all the best in eye makeup like eyeliner and mascara. If you are in need of basics, be sure to check out the deals on foundations, concealers and contouring supplies!

Hurry up and shop ... because these deals won't last long!

Hide those small imperfections and blemishes with the Shape Tape Concealer!

There's nothing small about this tiny bottle of concealer ... it's known to give full coverage while also providing a smooth matte finish to your face. Choose between the extensive list of skin tones and bottle sizes to conceal blemishes and even your skintone with Tarte's crease-resistant formula.

One happy customer wrote: "I've been using this for years. It was the first concealer I ever found to match my skin tone (I use the lightest shade, 8B). It gives good, quick coverage and blends well with my skin. It has a pleasant scent as well. I have freckles that I don't want to cover up, so I just use concealer for spot coverage as needed."

Give your lips a pop with the Maracuja Juicy Lip Plump!

Pick up this high-shine balm that delivers hydration and plumping in a single bottle ... It's made from maracuja oil and leaves your lips looking fuller without the sting of other lip plumping products. It comes in 10 great shades to match any vibe or style choice for the day!

One reviewer wrote: "Love the color and creamy texture of this lipgloss. It has a click button as opposed to twist. Has a nice cooling effect, making it the perfect lip gloss and moisturizer. A little bit sticky when first applied, but not enough to really be noticeable or uncomfortable."

Instant length and thickness for your eyelashes with the Tartelette Tubing Mascara!

Dump those clumpy old tubes of goo and add a lengthening and smudge-proof mascara to your makeup kit. This Tarte product is great at lifting your lashes while leaving behind the clumping and flaking of other eye makeups ... and your nightly routine removal will be done in a snap because this mascara comes off with just a little warm water!

One happy customer wrote: "Needed a mascara that didn’t pull my eyelashes out because I love waterproof! This was just what I needed comes off so easily but doesn’t run at the pool and makes my eyelashes look so long!"

Give your bone structure more shape with the Sculpt Tape Contour!

Add some more definition to areas like your cheeks and chin with this smooth contouring makeup from Tarte ... the soft cushion tip delivers natural-looking definition that's easy to blend. The large palette of skin tones offers a lightweight finish for all-day wear!

One verified purchaser wrote: "Love how this blends! I’m fair and this blended perfectly to give best contour" whole another simply said "Excellent!"

Every beauty routine starts with an Amazonian Clay 16-Hour Full Coverage Foundation!

It's never been easier to even out your skin tone and blur imperfections with this foundation from Tarte ... the breathable base stays fresh all day with a natural matte finish that won’t fade. Great for controlling shine and creating a smooth, balanced look that lasts all day.

One happy customer wrote: "I absolutely love this foundation! It has fantastic coverage that can be layered to achieve as much coverage as you need. It is not thick or greasy and doesn’t make fine lines appear worse. It goes on very smooth and feels light on your skin!!"

Cat eyes couldn't be easier with the Sex Kitten Liquid Eyeliner!

Meow we're talkin' ... defined lines are itching to be a part of your new routine with this paw-fect liquid liner from Tarte. The precision tip makes application smooth and straight in a single stroke. This handy liner can do everything from subtle definition to a full cat eye ... and did we mention that it stays put without smudging?!

One happy customer wrote: "Good quality. A little pricey though. The eyeliner pen is easy to use and very precise. The product is water resistant, but not truly waterproof. And it will smudge. I buy it for its deep color and ease of use/precision. Also, I have very sensitive eyes, and my eyes tolerate this product very well."

Every great makeup kit includes a Buffer Airbrush Finish Foundation Brush!

Every good makeup routine starts with the perfect brush ... and you begin to get instant, even coverage with this ultra-soft foundation brush from Tarte. The dense, domed bristles buff and blend product for a natural looking finish ... and it works well with all kinds of makeups including liquid, cream, or powder formulas!

Give yourself a glow-up with the Creaseless Setting & Brightening Powder!

Set yourself up for summer and brighten your skin with this translucent powder from Tarte ... it's perfect for adding a little layer of shimmer while minimizing the appearance of pores and fine lines. Use this powder under your eyes or go all out and apply it to any part of your body for a fun new summer glow!

One reviewer wrote: "Excellent finish. Doesn’t settle into fine lines" while another simply said "Great product!"

Give your lips some shape and definition with the Maracuja Juicy Lip Liner!

Give your lips some major shape this summer with this smooth liner from Tarte ... it's rich in color and has a natural finish that stays in place all day long. Infused with maracuja for added hydration ... it pairs perfectly with your favorite gloss or lipstick for a more defined look. Did we mention it's available in 9 flattering shades to match a range of warm weather vibes?!

One verified purchaser wrote: "I've tried so many lip liners over the years....but this one gets my vote. Easy to apply, looks super natural and does enhance my lip line. I bought an extra just to have it as I can't live without this product. Really like the Tarte line of products too. Never disappoint."

Keep your cheeks in check with the Amazonian Clay 12-Hour Blush!

Add a natural rouge to your cheeks with this top-notch blush made with Amazonian clay by Tarte ... the blendable formula delivers even color that stays put for up to 12 hours. It's available in a range of soft shades to complement every skin tone.

One happy customer wrote: "I only buy this brand for blush. Love that it is on Amazon. I prefer the brighter shades which only look bright in the packaging and perfectly subtle on my cheeks."

