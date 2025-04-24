Spring Into These Decor Styles From Amazon

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

Chase those gray clouds away and bring the light and beauty of the warm season directly into your home with all of these great deals on Spring decor from Amazon!

From glassware for your kitchen and bowls for your counters ... to curtains and framed prints to hang ... There are just the right things to give any corner of your home a little Spring clean up.

We've pulled some of the best and brightest decorations to have your home looking like a walk in the park!

Give a glance at this beautiful Boho Round Rattan Mirror!

This organic mirror is going to round out all those spring decorating plans ... with its rattan-covered frame and 26-inch diameter mirror this scalloped-shaped decorative mirror would look perfect above a fireplace, in an entryway or even as a vanity!

One happy customer wrote: "The scalloped edge adds a nice touch. Stepped up plain guest bathroom."

Relax in style with this Dex Pastel Blue Striped Linen Round Ottoman!

Make the most of your seated accents with this adorable striped ottoman ... it's got a beaded style wooden base at the bottom and the striped linen fabric covers the rest of the cute little stool. Use this ottoman as a seat at your vanity, as a bedside table for your phone and sleeping essentials ... or you could even put them outside this spring to give your patio furniture a pop of fun color!

One reviewer wrote: "I have purchased 2 of these for my home and one for my daughter. These look like expensive, designer ottomans. My daughter uses her as an stool under her vanity. Perfectly adorable!"

Brighten up your walls with this eye-catching Matisse Flowers Framed Canvas Wall Art!

Framed prints from artist Henri Matisse are a quick and easy way to bring new life to a dull-looking space ... each print is 16" x 24", or you can upgrade to the 24" x 36", and comes ready to hang in a frame and includes hooks and nontrace nails!

One verified purchaser wrote: "I have a long hallway that needed a bit of color and punch. This set is perfect for filling up a larger space. We get tons of compliments on the art. I love the framing, which makes the prints look a bit more expensive."

Grow your glass collection with these Reversible Glass Flower and Bud Vase!

Ditch those dusty old flower pots and bring a more modern feel to your vase vibes ... this four-piece set comes with two colored glass vases and two snug-fitting glass forms. Mix and match the vases and accessories to create a one-of-a-kind floral arrangement in your home ... or you can even go wild and use the extra forms as things like candle sconces or toothbrush holders!

One happy customer wrote: "The vases & candle holders are as beautiful as on the photos. The products are carefully wrapped, and come with a leaflet with inspirational tips & tricks on how to mix and match the items. I bought it as a gift for my colleague, she was very happy with it :)"

Drape your home in flowers with these Floral Printed Linen Blend Curtains!

Bring the fresh look and feel of Spring flowers indoors with these beautifully printed curtains ... the linen fabric keeps the look light and breezy white, putting a layer between your interior and the outside world.

One five-star reviewer wrote: "Beautiful chic curtains! I bought these for my dining room. They are worth every penny. I love the choice of hanging through the rod pocket or through the tabs. They are beautiful linen feeling curtains that are slightly sheer."

Flip the switch on a cute Boho Rattan Bamboo Table Lamp!

Bring a little light into your interior with this adorable little rattan lamp ... it's only around 11" tall so it will fit perfectly in those little dark spots around the house, like kitchen counter corners, bedside tables or even in the bathroom! The rattan finish gives the space an organic feel and works great in the spring season!

One happy customer wrote: "Super cute! I was looking for a dimmable light for the nursery. All the other rattan lights were pricey but this is affordable and just what I was looking for!"

Stay classy with this Chinoiserie Decor Blue and White Floral Vase!

Elevate your interior with this opulent floral vase ... the detailed indigo flowers and foliage are painted on top of polished porcelain and are given a subtle cracked finish to create a more vintage look overall.

One verified purchaser wrote: "Very pretty. Very satisfying purchase."

Presentation is everything with this beautiful Glass Fruit Bowl!

Bring those delicious spring fruits and vegetables to the table with these gorgeous glass bowls ... the perfectly symmetrical design is pressed directly into the glass and the modern tulip style shape would look great on your counter or dining table. Pick from a great array of colors like red, green and even rainbow to match your interior perfectly!

One happy customer wrote: "This fruit bowl looks like the expensive ones you’d find at west elm or crate and barrel for a fraction of the price. It looks so nice on my counter!"

Go green this spring with an Artificial Olive Tree!

Extend an olive branch, or way more, this spring with this realistic artificial olive tree ... it boasts its branches over 7 feet tall and fills any living space with its lifelike leaves and stems. Grow your interior style with this lush olive tree for a touch of color all year round!

One five-star reviewer wrote: "Nice large scale with realistic trunk that works nicely in a space where a large real plant isn't feasible. I'm happy with the size, the price, and the believability in a space without enough light to keep a large real plant alive."

Upgrade your seating space with these high-quality cushion covers for spring ... you can simply zip these cotton slips over your existing cushions to bring new life to your outdoor patio furniture or even your couch or love seat! Don't worry about leaving them outdoors ... they are machine washable, so keeping them looking like new all summer long will be easy!

One verified purchaser wrote: "These are so well made and just lovely. They look expensive. The fit pillow 18x18 pillow forms perfectly."

