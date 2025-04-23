Great Deals on Amazon Essentials x Sofia Richie Collaboration

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

Sofia Richie dropped the highly anticipated Amazon Essentials x Sofia Grainge collaboration and all of the hottest adult looks are flying off the shelves!

Check out all the comfy styles and colors that are on sale on Amazon and grab yourself some of the cozy looks before they disappear!

Don't say we didn't warn ya!

The Women's Micro-Ribbed Cropped Camisole is the perfect spring essential!

This camisole is so soft and comfortable you're never going to want to take it off ... it's made with a mid-weight breathable cotton and the ribbed and cropped design makes it a modern look with classic comfort! Choose between select sizes in pink, ivory, navy and black for the fit that's right for you!

One happy customer wrote: "Nice basic tank top. I love the cropped length for layering- I hate when longer tank tops stick out at the bottom and/or I have to tuck them in. I ordered based on the bust measurement on the size chart, which gave me my usual size of Medium, and it seemed true to size to me."

The Women's Boxy Drop Shoulder Crewneck Sweatshirt is essentially perfect!

This boxy crewneck is just the right size and weight for the spring season ... it's made from a mid-weight fleece and has ribbing along the neck, cuffs and bottom for all-day comfort.

One five-star reviewer wrote: "I am a big fan of alo but I have to say this is hands down the best of the quality of sweatshirts I have ever seen the fabric is comfortable, and it actually feels super rich."

No comfy outfit is complete without the Women's High-Rise Relaxed-Fit Jogger!

Mix and match this jogger pant with the crewneck and camisole to create a complete fit ... mix and match the colors or keep it monochrome for a more uniform look. The jogger is made from the same soft fabrics as the crewneck for head-to-toe comfort.

One verified purchaser wrote: "Was worried the quality would be kinda meh on these but was pleasantly surprised! They are really thick, super comfortable, soft, and I love the back pockets! I am normally a size 14 in pants, but have wider hips so I usually order XL for sweats/leggings, but I ordered these in a Large and they fit really nicely..."

Sleep well in this snuggly Women's Pajama Set!

Don't overlook your coziness when it comes to your bedtime routine ... slip into one of these breathable and stretchable pajama sets to ensure comfort and a good night's sleep all night long. Choose between select sizes in ivory, pink lambs and pink polar bears for your next slumber party!

One happy customer wrote: "am not a matching Jammie’s girl but have wanted to be. And then when I get a matching set they aren’t very comfy. This set was finally the right set! The fabric is breathable but still warm under the covers. It’s perfect. True to size. Stretchy. Very good value for money."

Match with your man with this cute Men's Pajama Set!

Don't stop at yourself for the best pajama sets ... pick out a pair of matching PJs for your significant other to twin around the house on in the sheets! The sizes range from x-small to xx-large and in black, navy and light blue!

One pajama lover wrote: "Love these PJs. Some of the most comfortable, and light ones I have worn. Winding down the day and slipping into these is heavenly."

