Give Your Bathroom a Glow-Up With These Amazon Deals

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

Flush out those old bathroom accessories and give your April Showers ... and the rest of your powder room ... a major upgrade with these great deals on Amazon!

Whether you want to shine new light on your washroom with LED mirrors or just keep it cozy with a new and improved towel warmer ... there's great new tech to help you connect to a better bathroom.

Or take a more holistic approach and transform your shower space into a spa-like experience with stone bath mats, teak wood stools and much more!

Shopping these bathroom glow-ups for some good clean fun!

You'll be looking good in this LED Bathroom Mirror!

Start that new glow routine with an adjustable LED mirror ... the warm, natural and white light settings can be used as both front and back and the brightness is also adjustable to give you just the right shine while you get ready. Did we mention there is an antifog function ... you can easily hop right out of a steamy shower and start your routine without the annoying wiping and drying of a foggy mirror!

One happy customer wrote: "I’ve been using this mirror for a week. It’s bright, clean-looking, and easy to use. The touch controls for brightness and color temperature work well. The backlit portion creates a soft glow on the wall that works like ambient lighting at night. It’s subtle but beautiful and much easier on the eyes than overhead lighting if you’re walking into the bathroom half-awake."

That's a wrap with the Luxury Towel Warmer!

Elevate that clean routine with the warm embrace of a toasty towel as you step right out of your tub or shower ... plug in and have your large towel toasty warm in around 60 seconds. No more clammy cold towels in the morning ... toss in up to the 21-liter capacity and keep that cozy feeling going ... did we mention you can warm other clothes like robes or pajamas in it as well?

A verified purchaser wrote: "I can’t believe I waited so long to invest in a towel warmer! This product has completely elevated my bathroom experience. From its sleek design to its exceptional functionality, every detail is impressive."

Upgrade your bathroom from the floor up with a Fast Drying Stone Bath Mat!

Ditch those soggy shag bath mats and step out into a new spa like experience with this fast drying stone bath mat. The eco friendly mat quickly drains access water away from the surface and drying in a fraction of the time of a cotton mat ... and the simple and sophisticated design will help transform your bathroom into a Swedish spa!

One five-star reviewer wrote: "It's wonderful. It is easy to clean, it absorbs water dripping from the shower, it keeps your feet dry (I dislike it when you step on a shower mat that is wet to the feet). We have really enjoyed it so far. It comes in different beautiful designs. We bought two different designs and love them. It's the perfect size not too big not too small."

This Travertine Tray Storage Dish is clean and stylish!

Keep your bathroom counter clean and tidy with one of these handmade storage trays ... you can use it as a safe place to hold your jewelry while you dive into your nightly routine, or maybe you are looking for a single spot for all your creams and treatments to mingle. Each tray is made of 100% travertine and features unique stone patterns for a one of a kind look!

One happy customer wrote: "We couldn’t be any happier with this. The quality is really great. The size is perfect for our bathroom. We put a small lamp and nice lotions on it. The color is pretty. It has a nice weight to it. Cleans up nicely."

Add a pop of color this Spring with the Vintage Glam Shower Curtain with Bows!

April showers bring out the brightest blooms and this gorgeous pink shower curtain is ready to provide a pop of color to any ordinary washroom. The fabric curtain is easily installed with the twelve buttonholes at the top ... and if pink is not your Spring color then choose from an array of other beautiful colors to match your bathroom aesthetic!

One verified purchaser wrote: "No matter what the season/decor these fit perfectly. Love the bows. The fabric is good quality, I will definitely hand wash as to not lose any of my bows."

Relax in style with a Waterproof Teak Wood Shower Bench!

Bring the comfort of a Korean spa right to your home with one of these sturdy teak shower benches ... take a load off while you wash as you sit and scrub in style. The adjustable foot pads make light work of those annoying uneven tiles to ensure you are stable and comfortable during your next sit.

Bring some posh to your powder room with this Bathroom Accessories 5 Piece Set!

Kick off the couture on your bathroom countertop with this exquisite 5-piece set of glass accessories ... there is everything you'll need to keep your space organized while giving yourself a glam makeover. The soap dispenser, toothbrush holder, soap dish, water glass and lidded container are all made with lead-free glass and the gold-colored trim are a great accent to the set. If the decadent deep green isn't right for you then check out all the other beautiful shades of glass that are available!

One happy customer wrote: "These items are such high quality for the price. I was quite shocked by the protective packaging. The items are heavy and nice quality pieces that look pricier than they are. I would definitely buy these again."

Get glammed up in this Vanity Mirror with Lights!

This vanity mirror is so nice we're not sure you'll want to leave the house after getting ready ... it comes with 15 dimmable bulbs that can be adjusted to your lighting needs, and it also features a USB charging port for you to plug in your smartphones and accessories for a charge while you prep. Choose between the three sizes for a more tailored fit to your bathroom or vanity and get ready as if you're sitting in a Hollywood makeup chair!

One verified purchaser wrote: "I can say this is honestly the best vanity mirror you can get. I’ve had this for about a year and so far no lights have gone out. This mirror really makes it exciting to get ready in the morning!"

Get your cosmetics in order with these Acrylic Bathroom Makeup Organizers!

No more shuffling around in those old makeup bags or dingy bathroom drawers ... get a good look at all your cosmetics and creams with these see through acrylic organizers. Stack and stow under your sink for a more systematic cosmetics space ... or place them on top of the counters for a grab and go option for all your beauty needs.

One five-star reviewer wrote: "These are some of the best organizers and so easy to configure for the space you need. They come with little silicone buttons for each bottom to keep them in place. They are sturdy and no sharp edges. Very versatile. Easy slide loved the size and the value made them worth every penny."

Instant storage with a Bamboo Over-the-Toilet Organizer Rack!

Make the most of that useless space above your toilet with this functional bamboo rack ... there are three adjustable shelves inside the cabinet that can maximize your storage needs. There are four classic colors to choose from and it fits perfectly over most bathroom toilets.

One happy customer wrote: "I have legit no storage in my bathroom - fits perfectly over the toilet and holds a lot - very sturdy even though it feels a little flimsy when putting it together. Didn’t use the hooks but the cabinet itself is truly great"

Sign up for Amazon Prime to get the best deals!