Amazing Deals on Spring Sunglasses

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

Ditch those scratched and crooked sunnies you've been lugging around all winter and upgrade your look with some head-turning new eyewear.

Whether you are looking to make a statement with some wild new cat eye shades or you want to keep it classic in a pair of aviators ... we've pulled together some fashionable frames that will tie together all your best looks this warm season.

We've got brands like Ray-Ban, Versace, Tory Burch, Oakley and more for you to shop through ... and when you find that perfect pair, it's going to elevate your look in an instant!

Add a pair of oversized shades to your next outing with these Tory Burch Dark Tortoise Plastic Square Sunglasses!

Make a statement with these large squared shades from Tory Burch ... the 140mm temple size makes them a larger fit on your face for more sun protection ... and an even bigger statement! Choose from the tortoise shell, black or brown to complement your mood and outfit of the day ... or buy all three and stay covered all summer long!

One sunnies shopper said: "High quality, beautiful sunglasses I’ve never tried this brand before and that was pleasantly surprised."

Add a little flair to your next look with the Tory Burch Kira Oversized Frames!

These fashionable shades from Tory Burch check all the boxes for your next best glasses ... stylish and sleek design ✅ ... polished accents for a little pop of fun ✅ ... modern comfort with classic '50s vibes ✅ ... great price and great value ✅✅✅!

One glasses lover wrote: "GET THESE!! I highly recommend these glasses. They’re really dark, look great although, they are made kind of short. They’re heavyweight and very classy looking. 🤩"

Bigger is better with these Tory Burch Square Sunglasses!

Go green this spring with these butterfly-style shades from Tory Burch ... they have a gradient tint on the lens which is perfect for any kind of UV exposure and the added gold trim on the arms and accents around the frames make for a touch of decadence on a classy pair of shades.

A verified purchaser wrote: "I got so many compliments about the glasses, they are very comfortable, light in weight and very elegant."

Wear shades in style with these Ray-Ban Hexagonal Sunglasses!

You can never go wrong with a pair of Ray-Ban sunglasses as your go-to eyewear choice ... but these hexagonal frames put a more modern touch on those classic frames we all know and love. The lenses block one hundred percent of ultraviolet rays so you can head outdoors knowing you're protected from harmful sun exposure. Choose between the large array of frame colors and lens shades to mix and match a pair that fits your style perfectly!

One happy customer wrote: "Recently repurchased these sunglasses after my old pair (had for 6 years) got scratched up. Great for wide/round faces, stylish, and comfortable. Easily my favorite and go-to sunglasses."

Look pretty in pink with the Ray-Ban Thalia Square Sunglasses!

Ray-Ban is offering these modern frames in all sorts of sizes and colors for you to mix and match for a personalized pair of sunglasses. The squared off edges make this the perfect buy for any facial shape ... the rounded sides and lenses work great for those with angled facial features while the squared off edges pair perfectly for those with a more rounded face. The only problem you'll have is choosing how many to buy!

These Aviator Shades From MICHAEL KORS are just plum perfect!

The aviator style of sunglasses is the most timeless look in sunglasses history ... take your fashion to new heights every time you step outdoors with these Michael Kors beauties. The deep merlot lenses are complete with a gradient tint, making them the perfect pair to transition indoors and outdoors without compromising your look!

One five-star reviewer wrote: "I absolutely LOVE these sunglasses! Definitely a great value for the money! Price was MUCH lower than if purchased directly. The sunglasses arrived packed well, in the case along with all accessories that were pictured. These fit perfectly and are so cute on!"

Serve up a little vintage Barbie realness with these Michael Kors Cat Eye Sunglasses!

A bold pair of sunglasses can give any everyday fashion a big boost ... and these cat eye sunglasses are the easiest way to turn any outfit into a MEOW-fit! Choose between the tortoise shell, black, olive and deep red frames to keep the vibes right on your next outing.

One five-star reviewer wrote: "I just love the shape and the quality and how it's so worthy for the low price I paid for it. It is so comfortable and it's so light that you can't even realize that you had these sunglasses on for a long time. They fit perfectly and it also came in a very cute case."

Step up your brand name frames with these oversized Versace Woman Sunglasses!

Make a huge statement everywhere you go with these larger-than-life tortoise shell sunnies from Versace! The gold accents around the arms and the iconic Medusa logo give a little glam while the hippy-inspired shape and light lens will look great on everyone ... especially on an oval-shaped face.

You can't go wrong with the Oakley Split Time Aviator Sunglasses!

The Oakley brand has been a trusted go-to for eyewear for decades and these classic aviators with wireframe accents are a great choice as everyday shades. The Lenses filter out 100% of UVA and UVB light and the alloy frame makes them an ultra-lightweight option for all-day wear. They come in a great array of colors and lens shades, so pick out the pair that are just right for you!

One happy customer wrote: "Best sunglasses I have ever purchased. They are light. The nose pad is comfy. I can put them up in my hair and they don’t get stuck. The style is cute and they fit my face."

Sign up for Amazon Prime to get the best deals!