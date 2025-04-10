Best Bakeware and Serving Dishes for Easter

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

Planning on serving up Easter brunch for the fam or baking a sweet treat for your friends? Make sure you have everything you need before the Easter bunny arrives!

We've rounded up some of our favorite finds for everyone who will be hosting this year -- from fun pastel bakeware that’s perfect for springtime to festive serving platters with Easter flair.

These cute pieces are sure to stay a staple in your kitchen -- even after the holiday weekend -- whether you're hosting a dinner party or just making a midweek meal.

This Certified International Easter Egg Plate is too cute to pass up!

Designed to hold 12 eggs, this festive plate serves as the perfect platter to display freshly decorated Easter eggs -- or serve up homemade deviled eggs. Made from durable Earthenware, it features pastel colored curved compartments, scalloped edges and a sweet hand-painted bunny scene with blooming wildflowers.

You’re sure to have a very “hoppy” Easter with this sweet Easter Bunny Cake Stand.

This handmade ​ceramic dessert plate is great for serving up treats on Easter -- from cookies to cupcakes! When you’re done, the entire stand is easily able to be disassembled, making storage a breeze. And if you don’t feel like putting it away, the bunnies can be used as fun decorative ceramics.

One happy customer wrote: “What can be cuter than bunnies holding up a plate? They did a fantastic job. It’s adorable! It’s definitely 5 stars!”

Serve up a charcuterie board on these festive Wooden Bunny Serving Trays.

Available in a set of two, each pack includes a 15.25” and a 14.25” bunny-shaped platter crafted from durable and food-safe mango wood. And if charcuterie isn’t your thing, these serving trays are also fitting for appetizers, snacks, sweet treats or even displaying seasonal decor as a centerpiece.

“Nice quality. Great price. Liked so much I ordered a second set for a gift,” one customer wrote in a five-star review.

Whether you’re celebrating Easter or kicking off springtime, you’ll love this Lenox Butterfly Meadow Bunny Covered Butter Dish.

As a precious piece from the brand’s best-selling Butterfly Meadow collection, this butter dish features Lenox’s signature, vibrant floral pattern. Made from durable porcelain, the dish includes a bunny as a handle -- and once the top is lifted, there’s a hand-painted butterfly inside.

One customer raved: “This item is well made and so cute! One stick of butter fits perfectly inside. It has a cute bunny on the top. The dish itself has a basket pattern with a rope weave design. Love it!”

Serve your drinks in style with the Bico Summer Provence Ceramic Pitcher.

Whether you’re filling glasses with lemon water or you’ve brewed up some refreshing iced tea, this floral pitcher is sure to please guests. Crafted from high-quality ceramic that’s free of lead and cadmium, it’s a safe choice for your family and friends. Plus, it can also be used as a festive vase for springtime floral arrangements!

Stock your kitchen for all of your baking needs with the Hongbake 10-Piece Bakeware Set.

Available in a fun pink finish, perfect for Easter, this set comes equipped with a basting pan, a half sheet pan, a jelly roll pan, a cooling rack, a standard-size muffin tin, a loaf pan, a pizza pan, and three different cake pans. Crafted from carbon steel, these pans will last you years to come. And with its chemical-free nonstick coating, your baked goods will never get stuck on and cleanup will always be a breeze.

One five-star reviewer wrote: “This set is great. I bought it to match my daughter’s cherry blossom theme kitchen. Yes, mostly everything tastefully done in pink. Material thickness is sturdy, size is regular, great value for a regular item in this color and for the whole set. My daughter loves them. It put a smile on her face.”

Add a pop of pink to your Easter table with this MacKenzie-Childs Rosy Check Small Compote.

Featuring the brand’s iconic checkered print, this party serving dish is hand-painted and has a bronzed stainless-steel rim. Crafted with a heavy-gauge, hand-glazed steel underbody, this is a piece you’ll be able to pass down years from now.

“I absolutely love this bowl. It is beautiful to look at, holds whatever you decide to put in it. And lots of it! I get compliments on it daily. So happy I purchased this bowl. I put my fruit and veggies in it and boy do I love it!” a happy customer wrote.

Continue your collection with the MacKenzie-Childs Rosy Check Abundant Bowl.

This serving dish can do it all -- no matter what you’ve got going on in the kitchen. As an incredibly versatile piece, this bowl can beautifully display fruits (or decorative Easter eggs!) but is also great for presenting main courses. And with its upturned edge, it’s ideal for those dishes that have a bit more sauce, like a heaping bowl of pasta.

One reviewer shared: “One of my first McKenzie Childs pieces and it is absolutely stunning! Amazing quality.”

Add a touch of elegance to your tabletop with the Lenox Sprig & Vine 2-Tiered Server.

This porcelain piece is ideal for serving treats and small dishes, whether you’re having scones with high tea or macarons for dessert. It features a vintage textile motif with gold botanical detailing inspired by nature. And even after Easter, this server is sure to make a statement year round.

“This Lenox 2 tier server is beautiful. I know they have it as green but it's closer to turquoise. Goes great with my kitchen,” one customer wrote in a review.

Baking pans don’t have to be boring with this Sweejar Ceramic Bakeware Set!

Available in a variety of fun colors, including turquoise, yellow and jade, this set includes three baking pans in different standard sizes. Crafted from lead-free, pro-grade ceramic, it features a smooth glaze which makes it so easy to clean. Plus, it’s safe to use in dishwashers, refrigerators, microwaves, and ovens, making cooking so much more convenient.

“I almost bought a more expensive brand, but this set has proven to be both functional and attractive. Been using my oven more. The cookware cleans easily by hand or in the dishwasher,” a five-star reviewer wrote.

