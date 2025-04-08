Water Bottles and Tumblers That Don't Break the Bank

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

Stanley cups may have a chokehold on all of America ... but they're not the only option for staying hydrated in style! In fact, there are so many different brands that offer bold colors and sleek designs, while guaranteeing you won’t be stuck with the same cup as everyone else.

We've rounded up some of the best Stanley alternatives -- from Owala to Corkcicle -- that will keep your drinks ice-cold and leak-free.

Whether you're looking for a classic tumbler or coffee mug, we've got you covered with options that'll have you sipping in style.

Stay hydrated all day long with the classic Owala 40 oz Tumbler.

This massive stainless steel tumbler is crafted with double-wall insulation, meaning your drinks will stay colder longer. It also comes equipped with a 2-in-1, sip-or-swig lid, and is splash-resistant. And despite its size, it’s still cup holder friendly, making it the perfect on-the-go companion.

One five-star reviewer wrote: “This 40oz insulated bottle has quickly become my go-to for staying hydrated throughout the day. The double-wall insulation keeps my drinks cold forever -- seriously, even by the end of the day, my water is still icy. In fact, I recently took a long car trip to see family with one of these. Not only did it make the trip, I accidentally left it in my cup in the car and the next afternoon I went out to discover it still had a large boulder of ice despite the hot heat.”

The Owala 32 oz FreeSip Water Bottle is all about options!

Not only does it come in a variety of fun colors, but this stainless steel bottle also allows you to drink two ways -- either hold it upright to sip through the built-in straw or tilt back to swig through the wide-mouth opening. Its lid is leak-proof and it features a convenient carry loop that also doubles as a lock when closed.

“The Owala FreeSip Insulated Stainless Steel Water Bottle is hands down the best water bottle I’ve ever owned! The FreeSip spout is a game changer – I love having the option to sip upright or tilt back for a bigger gulp. The built-in straw works flawlessly, and the leak-proof lid gives me peace of mind when I toss it in my bag,” one happy customer shared.

Kicking off the day with a hot beverage? The Owala 20 oz SmoothSlip Slider Coffee Mug has got you covered.

Crafted with insulated stainless steel, this tumbler can keep drinks hot or cold, depending on your preference. It features a SmoothSip spout and is leak-proof when the slider is shut. It’s also cup holder friendly meaning it’s perfect for your coffee or tea on your early AM commute. Of course, it’s also available in Owala’s signature variety of colors.

One satisfied customer wrote: “Exactly what I was looking for. I love to have tea, but one little mug isn't enough, this 20 oz does the trick…The top has a closure so it won’t spill, in fact, I can toss it in my work bag. The opening is right on the edge of the lid which is ideal when drinking and a little indentation for your bottom lip. Love love love love this!”

The Owala 24 oz FreeSip Twist can do it all!

A new spin on a classic tumbler, this stainless steel, insulated bottle can handle all kinds of drinks -- hot, cold or carbonated! Its FreeSip spout features a built-in straw that lets you sip or swig and comes equipped with a leakproof twist-top lid. It also includes a carry loop, making it easy to transport no matter where you go.

“This is a great water bottle! I love that it offers two ways to drink: through the removable straw or directly from the rim. It’s also easy to take apart for cleaning, which is a big plus. The durability seems solid…It’s slim and lightweight, making it easy to carry. It fits perfectly in my car’s cup holder and easily squeezes into my carry-on or mini backpack. Overall, I’m really happy with my purchase,” one reviewer wrote.

The BrüMate 40 oz Era Tumbler guarantees stress-free sips on the go!

This insulated stainless steel bottle features a fully leakproof Ü-Turn lid that works for both cold and carbonated beverages -- and its BevGuard technology will keep it icy for over 24 hours. Plus, its ColdKey straw is made from metal, minimizing the amount of plastic sitting in your water all day.

One five-star reviewer wrote: “Bought this after looking at the Stanley and several others. Decided on this one based on the stainless steel straw with silicone on tip to drink through…It is truly leak proof as I have tried every way to get it to leak and it doesn’t. That is a huge plus. Dishwasher safe is also a big selling feature for me. So far I'm loving it. No stainless steel taste to my water and it keeps it cold for hours.”

Take your drinks on the go with ease thanks to the Corkcicle 40 oz Cruiser Tumbler.

As the brand’s largest tumbler to date, this massive bottle will keep you hydrated all day long -- and keep drinks cool up to 20 hours. It features a dual-function sip + straw lid that’s spill-proof as well as a comfy soft-grip handle. Plus, it’s also equipped with a stay-put silicone bottom that will keep it upright even when you’re on the move.

“This is the best tumbler I’ve ever owned. Also ordered the 40oz Stanley Quencher H2.0 prior to getting this one and returned it cause I hated the lid, and did not keep my hot tea hotter longer than 3, 4 hours at best…This tumbler kept my iced sparkling water super cold overnight. Love the handle with silicone to help with the grip while sipping. The bottom also has silicone that helps keep quiet and stay put on my desk. Buy it, won't regret it,” one customer shared.

Marvel fans are guaranteed to love this Corkcicle Spider-Man Coffee Mug.

This insulated travel cup can hold up to 16 oz of your hot beverage of choice and can keep drinks warm for over three hours. It features a sliding, shatter-proof lid as well as an easy-grip handle with flat sides. The stainless steel mug also comes with a non-slip bottom, so it’ll stay put wherever you are. Plus, it comes in a variety of prints from the MCU including "Captain Marvel" and "Iron Man."

One reviewer shared, “Keeps my tea boiling hot for hours. I usually make a cup and forget about it and by the time I remember it’s cold! Not with this cup, I’ll forget, come back, and it’s just as hot as it was when I made it. 10/10 I’ve been telling everyone about it. Love it!”

Even superheroes need hydration and the Corkcicle 20 oz Batman Sport Canteen is sure to do the trick!

Perfect for hot or cold drinks, this bottle is triple insulated and comes with a leak-proof cap. It’s also equipped with a folding handle, making it easy to carry with you on the go. Any "Batman" fan will appreciate the glow-in-the-dark logo printed over a background inspired by the high-tech Batsuit.

“If you are a Batman fan, this is definitely the water bottle that will hydrate your crime fighter needs. I needed a replacement since my old one died on me after having it for the past three years. I know this one is a bit pricey for being a water bottle. I wanted one to last me for a long time and after months I decided to get this one since the perfect opportunity arose last week,” a happy customer shared.

The wizard in your life is sure to love the Simple Modern 24 oz Harry Potter Kids Tumbler.

Featuring a "Harry Potter"-inspired print, this durable stainless steel bottle is perfect for little ones. With a kid-sized handle and spill-resistant silicone straw lid, this tumbler will become a classroom essential -- and even fits in most backpack sleeves. And if your kids aren’t fans of the franchise, there are plenty of other prints that will catch their eye.

One five-star reviewer shared: “As a busy mom, keeping my child hydrated throughout the day is essential, and the Simple Modern Kids 24 oz Tumbler has been a fantastic addition to our routine. Not only does it make drinking fun for my little one, but it also checks all the boxes for performance, design, and safety.”

