Amazon Big Spring Sale Deals on Landscaping Tools

Amazon is cutting back prices on all the top names in landscaping and lawn care and now's your chance to tackle your to-do list with some great electric tools from Craftsman, Greenworks and Ego Power+.

Don't let all this fresh spring growth leave you in the weeds ... plug in and charge into those spring yard projects with these must-have deals from Amazon!

Cut into these sales ... not your wallet.

Take on those hard to reach branches with a CRAFTSMAN Cordless 14-Foot Pole Saw!

Tree trimming is at your finger tips with this 14 foot pole saw ... take the battery powered Craftsman tool to any corner of your yard and bring down those low hanging branches from a safe distance. Use the branch hook and angled blade to get the right cut every time ... and with the high powered lithium ion battery you can expect to make over 300 cuts on a single charge!

One self described handyman said: "I’m a DIY guy with about 9 acres to marination where we live. I like Craftsman tools and Ryobi tools for most of my projects. For many others, I have more genetic powder tools. For me, this saw is great. Craftsman provides good tools at decent prices. Perfect for me. This saw is just what I expected. A good pole saw with a good battery. Reliable, affordable, and decently made. I have an 8” handsaw that is about as good as this. So for me, I can’t expect any better. I love it!"

The Greenworks Lawn Mower, Leaf Blower, and String Trimmer Set has everything you'll need for your lawn makeover.

This is a one-stop shop for this Spring's yard maintenance needs ... cut the cord and plug into these battery-powered tools to make quick work of all those yard plans. You can mow and blow in a flash ... and clean up around the edges with the two included batteries and rapid charger!

One five-star reviewer wrote: "First time purchasing and using a electric lawn mower. I was a little skeptical about getting it and if it would have enough power to cut both my front and backyard. I shouldn't have wasted my time worrying because it did more than I expected and in record time with the self-propel function. The battery charged quickly and I only needed one charge to completed both the front and backyard. I am very pleased with this purchase and don't see myself returning back to gas mowers."

Take your skills to the edge with the Greenworks Cordless String Trimmer & Leaf Blower!

Bundle up your string trimmer and leaf blower and save with this Greenworks deal ... the string trimmer is great for getting into those hard to reach nooks and crannies around the yard ... and the blower will make debris a blast with a 110 MPH blast.

One satisfied customer wrote: "like this a lot. I didn’t realize how much lag or spooling up you have with gas-powered tools. You press the throttle and have to wait a second or two for it to be fully up to speed. With electric, it seems like it’s spinning at full-speed just as soon as you think about it much less press the throttle. It’s really nice and I didn’t know how annoying it was before until I tried electric."

Take a little of the top with an EGO Power+ Hedge Trimmer with Dual-Action Blades!

Whether you want to manicure your plants with panache or precision, this hedge trimmer will give you that fresh cut look with half the work. The 26" blade ensures every cut you make is straight and true ... while the included rechargeable battery and charger gives you up to 60 minutes of high powered trimming.

A verified purchaser said: "This is a terrific hedge trimmer. I previously owned a gasoline powered trimmer but got tired of dealing with a carburetor issue whenever I needed it. That and the fact that it was heavy and with all the use that I gave to the trimmer, it wore you out by the time you were down cutting a significant number of ornamental grasses and hedges."

Tackle those pesky weeds with the CRAFTSMAN String Trimmer!

This string trimming is the right tool for the job ... use the lithium ion battery, speed settings and telescoping pole to get the job done ... without breaking your back. The included charger, spool of string and guards will have you working efficiently right out of the box!

One funny reviewer wrote: "This wacker does a number on weeds -- if they had legs they'd run for the hills when they see this coming. OK, seriously, it does exactly what it claims, is sufficiently light weight for extended use and is a useful tool."

Going green is easy with the Greenworks Brushless Cordless Lawn Mower!

Pass on that gas and stop fiddling with those pull-string starters because this cordless lawn mower can tackle all your fresh grown grass ... without all the hassles of the conventional gas mower. Use the self-propelled function to make mowing a walk in the park ... and with the dual batteries you can work on your full yard with up to 60 minutes on run time!

One happy customer said: "I have a steep lawn and gas mowers are too heavy. This works great. Was easy to put together. I like the wheel adjustability. I also like the fact that I can choose to use the bag or change it and use the self mulcher. Slightly heavier than my previous electric lawnmower but I really like it!"

Clean up is a breeze with the EGO Power+ 3-Speed Turbo Cordless Leaf Blower!

This battery powered tool blows away the competition, with its variable speed, brushless motor, turbo button and up to 75 minutes of run time ... this powerful tool is just what you need to get your grounds cleared this Spring.

One verified purchaser wrote: "This EGO Blower is hands down the best cordless blower I’ve used. It has the Power to get jobs done. It’s not noisy and can really move stuff around with its air flow. It puts together easily without lots of parts right out of the box. It has a strong turbo like blowing capacity.. It also doesn’t take up a lot of space storing it. It fits perfect in your hand with a nice trigger. I highly recommend you try this blower through Amazon. And as a bonus , due to being battery powered you won’t smell like gasoline after using it 😊"

Pruning in the palm of your hand with the CRAFTSMAN Cordless Electric Pruner!

Not even the most stubborn branch stands a chance when you are armed with this Craftsman tool ... the high powered battery will keep you cutting up to 900 branches or sticks on a single charge and the easy to replace blade keeps every cut sharp!

A five-star reviewer said: "I have multiple Craftsman 20V lawn and garden tools. This is a very good addition. It is light and the cutting action is strong.. Since it uses the same battery as my other tools I'm never without a charged battery to put in. We recently had a branch break off a tree in our yard. I was able to clean up the mess in only a couple minutes using this."

Give your lawn a fresh look with the EGO Power+ Cordless String Trimmer!

This Ego Power+ tool is in a grass class of its own, with a carbon fiber shaft, a shocking 4.0Ah battery and ultra-efficient 16" cutting area ... there is nothing like it on the market for all your trimming needs. Did we mention the self-loading string feature ... talk about a time saver!

A happy weedwhacker wrote: "I’m glad I finally bit the bullet and bought this trimmer. My old two stroke trimmer was giving me issues and my wife hated it.

This Ego trimmer came with two batteries and has been more than enough to handle our needs. The automatic line feed is a life saver for my wife and the automatic line winder makes it easy to put new line in with very little effort."

The EGO Power+ Cordless Electric Pole Saw is just what you need for those overgrown branches!

Trim your trees like a pro with this top-of-the-line tool ... the pole telescopes up to 13 feet for all those high-reaching branches ... while the LED light guides your cut in those shady low-light areas. The included battery and charger give you up to 100 cuts with the 1/4" chain ... while the shoulder strap and grips make the job as comfortable as possible.

One happy customer wrote: "Great polesaw. I have an old small orchard and I've been able to easily operate this for hours performing long overdue pruning. This saw is well designed and built, making it easy to maintain and operate."

