Amazon Big Spring Sale Deals on Perfume and Cologne

Step into spring with a brand new signature scent that’s guaranteed to have everyone asking “What are you wearing?”

With Amazon’s Big Spring Sale now on, it’s the best time to experiment with a fresh perfume or cologne. Whether you’re a fan of light, floral fragrances or are in the market for a woodsy cologne that makes a statement, there’s a scent with your name all over it. And with such good deals, why not treat yourself to a few options? Grab one for daytime and another for date night -- and get ready to spritz!

Mugler Alien Eau de Parfum is out of this world.

This captivating fragrance is a part of Mugler’s iconic perfume collection and is inspired by sensuality and femininity. Crafted by scent masters Dominique Ropion and Laurent Bruyere, it features top notes of Jasminum sambac from India followed by assertive notes of cashmere wood and white amber that altogether captivates the senses.

“From the first time I wore this perfume I was hooked! It’s a strong scent! Not flowery or for the faint of heart. You will put this on and it lasts all day! Men love it!” a five-star reviewer wrote.

You won’t have it any other way after trying Armani Beauty My Way Eau de Parfum.

This long-lasting scent combines consciously sourced ingredients from around the world in a blend of woody and floral notes. With top notes of bergamot and orange blossom, it features tuberose and jasmine at its heart. It finishes with notes of cedarwood, vanilla and white musk -- making for an elegant fragrance inspired by discovery and connection.

One happy customer shared, “For anyone blind buying this scent, let me tell you. The shirt that I sprayed it on still had the scent on it when I went to do the laundry 4 days later. It’s a sophisticated sweet/floral. It’s so beautiful.”

Embrace your inner goddess Mugler Alien Goddess Eau de Parfum.

A twist on the brand’s original solar fragrance, Alien Goddess highlights the intersection of floral, earthy and woody scents. With notes of the sparkling freshness of Italian Bergamot, the magnificent power of Jasmine from India and the decadence of Vanilla from Madagascar, this perfume creates a radiant floral bouquet.

One fan of the fragrance wrote, “This fragrance is the perfect balance of lightness and sophistication. It has a delicate yet noticeable aroma that lingers beautifully without being overwhelming. The top notes are fresh and airy, while the subtle floral and musky undertones add a touch of elegance. Ideal for everyday wear or a special occasion when you want to feel effortlessly refined. A must-have for those who love a scent that’s both refreshing and captivating!”

You can’t go wrong with a classic like Ralph Lauren Ralph Eau de Toilette.

This fresh and fruity women’s fragrance opens with an invigorating burst of sparkling fruity notes of green apple and Mediterranean tangerine. It’s accented with a note of radiant purple freesia as well as pink magnolia, linden blossom and osmanthus. It finishes with soft and powdery white iris and musk.

“The Ralph Lauren Ralph Eau de Toilette is a five-star fragrance for women that captures timeless elegance, a light and refreshing scent, longevity, versatility, and elegant packaging. Whether you’re gifting it or indulging in it yourself, this perfume is a delightful addition to any fragrance collection. It offers a touch of sophistication and charm that can enhance your presence on any occasion,” one reviewer shared.

Embrace the delicate freshness of Viktor&Rolf Flowerbomb Eau de Parfum.

As the brand’s first fragrance, this iconic feminine perfume has been around since 2005. It set the standard for floral scents, enveloping the senses with the aroma of jasmine and rosebuds. It also has delicate, fresh notes of peony, centifolia rose and freesia — all enriched with patchouli oil and amber.

“I love the scent of this perfume. I am very fussy and sensitive about scents. Most perfumes are way too floral and give me a headache. I caught a whiff of this on a woman who passed me at the movie theater. I asked what the scent was, found it, and have been using it ever since. I routinely get compliments, with both men and women asking for the name of the scent. I love it; it’s now my signature scent,” one five-star reviewer wrote.

Exude confidence with the iconic Ralph Lauren Polo Eau de Toilette.

This masculine woody and spicy scent has been a staple in the brand’s cologne collection since its debut in 1978. Inspired by polo players and the freshly cut, green polo field, the bold fragrance features top notes of pine, thyme and basil. It’s energized by a blend of leather, tobacco leaf and tarragon as well as an earthy mix of oakmoss and patchouli.

One happy customer wrote: “Polo will never go out of style. Classic fragrance. Everyone loves how good my husband smells. He is not a fragrance kind of guy, but this has been his everyday go-to for years. I can’t see him ever changing that, which is just fine with me!”

For those who love a bold cologne, choose Armani Beauty Stronger With You Intensely Eau de Parfum.

With a warm and woody vanilla scent, this vibrant and long-lasting fragrance for men evokes a feeling of young love and togetherness. Built on a base of vanilla and amber woods, the cologne is contrasted with a heart of lavender and a bold pink pepper top note.

“I bought the Armani for my boyfriend’s birthday, and it was an absolute hit! The scent is bold, sophisticated, and long-lasting, with a perfect mix of warm, sweet, and spicy notes that make it feel both elegant and unique…It’s definitely a fragrance that stands out without being overpowering. I highly recommend this as a gift for anyone who loves rich, distinctive perfumes,” one five-star reviewer wrote.

Capture the invigorating freshness of the sea with Armani Beauty Acqua di Giò Eau de Toilette.

With the essence of the Mediterranean, this fragrance opens with a splash of fresh Calabrian bergamot, neroli, and green tangerine. These scents fuse with notes of jasmine, cedarwood and rosemary, while white musk and patchouli form the base -- all creating a fresh fragrance that exudes confidence.

One customer raved: “Armani Beauty’s Acqua di Giò Eau de Toilette is absolutely phenomenal! This cologne is the epitome of sophistication -- fresh, crisp, and perfectly balanced with just the right amount of depth. The scent lasts all day without being overpowering, and I’ve received countless compliments whenever I wear it. Spending a little more on this cologne truly gets you a whole lot more in terms of quality and elegance.”

Viktor&Rolf Spicebomb Extreme Eau de Parfum is the sexy scent you’ve been searching for.

As an intensely fiery take on the brand’s original Spicebomb cologne, this version is a longer-lasting, deeper, and more extreme fragrance. This deeply aromatic scent opens with top notes of grapefruit enhanced by pimento berries along with black pepper. At the heart of the fragrance is warm spices -- cumin, cinnamon and saffron -- and its base features a hint of tobacco strengthened by the balsamic notes of cistus absolute.

“I get compliments on how good this smells from men, women, anyone in between. There’s always someone asking ‘what are you wearing?’ or saying ‘you always smell so good!’ I do think it works better as a fall, winter, early spring scent but it’s still my go to year round,” one reviewer shared.

For a sophisticated scent, try out Ralph Lauren Ralph’s Club Eau de Parfum.

This classic fragrance aims to capture the greatest night of your life in a woody and sensual scent -- starting with top notes of grapefruit oil, lavandin heart and apple accord. Mixed with the warm richness of Virginia cedarwood and luxurious vetiver, this masculine fragrance is unforgettable.

One five-star reviewer wrote: “I love the smell of this parfum on my husband! It's a clean, softer scent that lasts all day. When hubby wears it I find myself looking for excuses to hug him just so I can smell his neck. It's a perfect perfume for daytime or evening wear. Honestly, it is very nice.”

