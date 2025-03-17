TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

Whip up your fav frozen treat with a Ninja Swirl by CREAMi Ice Cream and Soft Serve Maker!

Skip the lines at ice cream shops and customize your next frozen treat just the way you like it from the convenience of your own home. Scoops, swirls and frozen yogurt are all at the push of a button ... simply load up the Ninja Swirl by Creami and let this programmable machine make your next dessert a delicious one!

one happy user wrote: "I loved it! Thank you Ninja for this amazing machine. I made açaí smoothie and it got perfect!blended very all all the fruits, no chunks left, very smooth after 5 minutes."

Blend up a smoothie for one with a Ninja Fit Compact Personal Blender!

Don't let the size of this mini machine fool you ... get your next blended beverage fast and convenient with this compact blender. It can tackle even the biggest jobs with it's pulse technology. Smoothies, soups, workout shakes and even baby food ... The options are endless with this perfect blender!

A reviewer noted: "The Ninja Nutri Pro Personal Blender is a beast in a small package, perfect for making smoothies, shakes, salsas, and frozen drinks with ease. Its powerful motor and sharp blades blend through ice, frozen fruit, and tough ingredients like a champ."

Get your next meal hot to go with a Ninja Air Fryer!

There's almost nothing this awesome air fryer can't do ... pop in your must have meal and let cook it up to a crispy finish for that fried food feel ... without the fried food feelings. Take on any temp with it's wide range of cooking temperatures ... and when you're done, clean up quickly with the dishwasher safe parts!

A verified purchaser said: "My first air fryer! I loveeeee it I can’t believe I went so long without one. It’s so easy, convenient and cooks things perfectly. This ninja one is priced well and works fantastic."

The Ninja BN701 Professional Plus Blender will make quick work of your next task!

Get blending like a professional with this top of the line machine ... it keeps on working with it's pulsing, pausing and blending features to make sure the job is done right the first time! Toss the pitcher and blades in the dishwasher when you're done to make cleaning up a snap!

One happy customer said: "Seriously - this thing just works. It has a larger capacity than our old Kitchen Aid blender, and this also comes with the food processor and 2 smoothie bottles. It works WAY better than the old blender too. Easier storage since everything is interchangeable."

Get your perk on with the Ninja Pod & Grounds Specialty Single-Serve Coffee Maker!

Don't settle for another boring cup of coffee in the morning ... perk up your setting to a cafe level cup with this sleek little coffee maker on your counter. don't forget to use the hidden milk frother to whip up a latte just like the ones folks are paying big bucks for!

One coffee lover said: "Love this machine! Just bought to replace my Keurig and I'm not going back. The over-ice setting is great and the built-in milk frother is super easy to use and clean. Water tank is detachable for easy refilling. Doesn't take up a lot of counter space and fits lots of different sized cups. Brews quickly and no metallic or funky taste. Looks-wise it's very sleek and looks professional."

The 12-In-1 Ninja MC1010 Foodi PossibleCooker PLUS makes light work of your biggest meals!

Crock pots are a thing of the past with the Ninja Foodi Cooker ... it's so versatile you can use it to make practically every meal! Start off with it's sear settings, bake until perfection and even let it keep your dinner warm while you wait ... the possibilities are endless when you have this Ninja product.

One five star review says: "This has been a game-changer for our family dinners! It makes prepping meals so painless and easy, even on the busiest days. The design is user-friendly, and the multiple cooking functions allow me to sauté, slow cook, or keep dishes warm all in one pot."

Whip up your next shake anytime and anywhere with a Ninja BC151BK Blast Portable Blender!

Charge up this compact blender and charge into your day knowing that your next smoothing or shake is in the palm of your hand. With 18 ounces of drink space and a sip spout built right into the leak-proof lid ... you can stay on the go without unplugging from your healthy eating habits!

A five star reviewer wrote: "I loved this blender so much I had to order one for my daughter. It blends very well,the portion size is great. It's not noisy once your ice is broken down. It's been able to blend everything I've put in it,very powerful. This blender is a must have and it's amazing for the price. I'm a busy professional and this blender allows me to create my healthy protein shakes anywhere."

Get that perfect sear on any food with the Ninja Indoor Grill!

Master your grilling techniques from the comfort of the outdoors with this countertop indoor grill. Skip the smoke and ash from the charcoal grill and pass on the propane hassles ... just plug in the food temperature monitor and let all those mouth-watering grill techniques come to you with this Ninja must-have!

A verified purchaser wrote: "Literally life changing. No more heating up the place with the oven in the summer, no more waiting forever for something small to be cooked in the oven, no more stove top hamburgers due to not having a grill, and no more guessing with overcooking or undercooking meats. This literally does it all."

The kitchen will never be dull again with the Ninja K32017 Foodi Premium Knife System!

Stay on the cutting edge of blade technology with this premium knife set ... complete with a built in knife sharpener to guarantee you never slip when you slice. The german stainless steel blades and accompanying scissors will cut anything in the kitchen ... except your wallet!

One five star reviewer said: "These knives are beautiful and very sharp. They slice through steak and tomatoes with little to no effort. Unbelievable value for the money, so easy to use, literally a knife for every purpose. Then of course there is a built in sharpener and the scissors come apart to sharpen them."

You have the right tools for the trade with the Ninja EverClad Stainless Steel Cookware 12 Piece Pots & Pans Set!

Upgrade your cookware with this one stop shop in stainless steel gear that will have your stove looking like the pros! The oven safe set -- and gorgeous glass lids -- will have you cooking good ... and looking good while doing it!

One happy customer wrote: "Easy to cook and clean on. I feel great knowing it’s great quality, safe, and nontoxic. It comes with a variety of sizes so it’s perfect for individual or family meal portions. The heat distribution is even and makes for great cookware."

