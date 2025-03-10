Michael Kors Bags and Accessories for Spring

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

Michael Kors is making a comeback in a big way -- and we’ve got all the hottest items so you can spring forward in style.

This season, the iconic designer has got you covered with versatile bags and accessories that will seamlessly fit in with your wardrobe. Whether you’re in search of a tote that’s big enough for travel or a statement-making crossbody, MK has the best picks that are guaranteed to be in your budget.

The Michael Kors Envelope Crossbody Bag is the perfect purse for a night out!

This black faux-leather bag may be compact but it’s the perfect fit for all of your essentials. It opens to an array of card slots and is sized to safely hold a smartphone. It can be carried as a clutch or accessorized with a gold stunning chain, making it easy to wear as a crossbody.

“Lovely bag…The bag is small but can hold 2 mobile phones. It has a zipped compartment, to keep cash, 6 card slots, and 2 pockets at the back…It’s such a functional crossbody handbag,” one happy customer shared.

The Michael Kors Jet Set Travel Large Messenger Bag will carry all you need while you’re on the go!

Whether you’re heading to the office or catching a flight, this oversized messenger back looks sleek while also having the capacity to carry larger items -- like your laptop and your lunch. To keep everything organized, it has three slip pockets and a zip pocket inside. Plus, the bag fastens with a top-zip opening, ensuring your belongings are protected now after where you go.

One customer raved: “This purse was the bomb!!! Super nice and same as in the department stores, but HALF the cost. It was packaged and wrapped very well! I will never purchase another one from a department store and pay the ridiculous prices…I highly recommend this purse!!!”

This Michael Kors Darci Two-Tone Watch will fit in seamlessly with your jewelry collection!

Crafted from stainless steel and featuring both silver and rose gold tones, this midsize watch can be an extremely versatile piece. With a pavé crystal-embellished bezel, it adds a little extra bling compared to more traditional watches. And you’ll have no worries about any accidents as the watch’s mineral crystal face resists scratches and is water resistant up to 50m.

“Not too casual, not too stuffy. It looks great on my arm and works well when I alternate between gold and silver jewelry. It was easily adjusted to my small wrist. A bonus when most watch bands do not,” one five-star reviewer shared.

The Michael Kors Jet Set Large Crossbody Bag will instantly become your go-to for everyday use.

This versatile purse, emblazoned with the brand’s signature logo, is easy to throw on for hitting the supermarket or running errands -- and can even be dressed up for date night. It’s the perfect size for all your essentials, like your phone and wallet, plus whatever extra items you may need throughout the day.

One customer shared: “Cute and good quality. Love this little crossover purse. Small but just the right size for me as I do not like a big purse.”

Ditch your boring wallet for the Michael Kors Leather Double Zip Wristlet.

Crafted from luxe Saffiano leather and featuring metallic hardware, this portable piece is both functional and fashionable. You can easily stow your smartphone as well as cards and cash with the myriad of pockets and storage slots. It can be carried as a small clutch or worn around your wrist, guaranteeing you’ll never lose it.

“I love the capacity of this wristlet. It is compact but holds everything I need to run errands. The quality is good. This is my 2nd one and I would definitely buy it again,” one happy customer wrote in a review.

Don’t waste any more time and pick up the Michael Kors Pyper Gold-Tone Stainless Steel Watch!

This classic watch is a great addition to any jewelry collection and features a gold-tone sunray dial with gold-tone stick indexes, three-hand movement and faceted gold-tone stainless steel bracelet. Its mineral crystal face is resistant to scratches and is water resistant up to 50m.

“I love this watch! I wear this watch every day and it goes well with dress clothes for work or casual clothes. If I could find one exactly like it in silver, I’d buy it as well. I loved it so much I bought my sister one for Christmas,” one customer raved.

The brand’s iconic Michael Kors Jet Set Travel Large Messenger Bag also comes in black!

Crafted from coated canvas with leather detailing, this oversized crossbody bag is perfect if you have a lot to carry -- but want to keep your hands free. Inside, it has plenty of pockets to keep you organized, making your day that much easier.

“LOVE this purse…A Michael Kors bag is my one must have. This meets all my needs. I can keep my small wallet, phone, keys, lady necessities, chapstick, pen, and airpods with room to spare. It has also carried a burp cloth, emergency diaper and wipes, bink, and on occasion 4 oz bottle AS WELL AS my husband’s ginormous phone,” one customer wrote in a review.

If you’re on the hunt for a unique pair of sunnies, the Michael Kors Zermatt Sunglasses fit the bill.

These oversized pink transparent frames are sure to make a statement and feature mirrored rose gold gradient lenses. While they’re certainly fashionable, they’re also functional, with 100% UV protection, ensuring optimal visual clarity in all light conditions.

One five-star reviewer wrote: “Beautiful pair of sunglasses. High quality as you would expect from Michael Kors and beautiful lenses. Very well made and the color is amazing!!! Highly recommend and a fabulous price will be ordering more!!!”

Accessorize in style with this Michael Kors Rose Gold-Tone Bracelet.

Designed to fit all wrist sizes, this adjustable bracelet features sparkling bezel-set crystals in graduated sizes. Crafted from hypoallergenic materials like stainless steel and brass, this durable piece of jewelry was made to be a part of your collection for years to come.

“I absolutely love it! I can put it on myself because it doesn’t have a clasp, it’s high quality like other Michael Kors products I have, and it came in a polishing bag similar to other MK jewelry. The jewels are very sparkling but don’t have an over-the-top fake look to them. Highly recommend!” one happy customer shared.

Make a statement with this fiery red Michael Kors Jet Set Travel Crossbody Bag!

This purse is the perfect intersection of fashion and function, with its slim, compact profile making it effortlessly portable while also standing out from everything else in your collection. With a compartmentalized interior, all your necessities will always be easy to grab at a moment’s notice.

One customer raved: “This bag is perfect! Not too small and not too large, it holds all I need it to…The red is very pretty and the perfect color for all year. I own many Michael Kors bags and this is definitely an original product. Great quality and I’m very happy with this purchase. Would recommend if you’re looking for a smaller bag for everyday or travel. I couldn’t pass up the price on this one.”

The Michael Kors Jet Set Travel Large Chain Shoulder Tote puts a new twist on a classic bag.

This tote stands out from all the rest thanks to its unique crossover opening and chain shoulder detailing. Featuring the brand’s signature logo print, this large bag has plenty of storage space and a zipper closure to make sure nothing ever gets lost.

One five-star reviewer wrote: “This is one gorgeous bag! Perfect size, 100% authentic, great price and very eye catching. It has just enough room to hold everything I need with a zipper across the top to hold it all in. Extra pockets on the outside are a major plus as well. There are 2 deep slip pockets inside and a large zipper pocket. Exactly what I was looking for!”