This spring, bad hair days will be a thing of the past! Take your hair care routine to the next level with products and styling tools that’ll give you salon-quality results.

Whether you want to give dry and dull hair new life or are looking to try out a fresh style, we’ve got all the products you need to achieve the ’do of your dreams. With everything from rejuvenating hair masks to de-frizzing diffusers, you can skip the salon and get it delivered to your home!

Control your frizz with the Kérastase Discipline Maskeratine Hair Mask.

Powered by a Morpho-Kératine complex, this product works to restore the hair fiber’s uniformity while providing manageability and anti-frizz protection. And not only does it smooth frizzy hair and flyaways, but it also doubles as a heat protectant to prevent blow dry damage. Simply apply it to damp, cleansed hair and massage from roots to ends to restore hair movement and seal split ends.

One customer raved: “This is the first of many products I tried. It changes my hair from crazy lady to attractive. I tried strengthening products and other masks before. My hair remained stiff & unmanageable. Kerastase Discipline Mask took years off my hair by giving it back elasticity and shine. It’s the most effective product I’ve found yet.”

Smooth and shiny hair is in your future with the Kérastase Chronologiste Masque Intense Régénérant Hair Mask.

Revitalize your hair and scalp with this nourishing hair mask that instantly transforms dry, dull, or damaged hair types with durable moisture, softness, and shine. Apply this mask from roots to ends after using your shampoo, allow it to sit for five minutes and rinse. Thanks to key ingredients, including abyssine, hyaluronic acid and vitamin E, you’ll step out of the shower with a completely revitalized ’do.

“The texture of my hair changed. Scent is amazing. It was like I was young again. Finished washing my hair and no blow drying and my hair just lay perfect and looked and felt healthy. Kind of expensive but worth it. Surprised myself , cause I would not spend money on gimmicks. But this really worked,” one happy customer shared.

Every bleach blonde needs to try out the Kérastase Blond Absolu Masque Ultra Violet Purple Hair Mask!

If you regularly dye your hair, this Kérastase product is about to be your best friend. This ultra-violet, anti-brass nourishing hair mask is enriched with concentrated blue and violet color-depositing pigments that help cancel out yellow undertones on lightened, cool blonde, bleached, or grey hair. Plus, it also cleanses the hair of dirt and excess oils at the same time.

One five-star reviewer wrote: “My hair looks like I just had it freshly colored after using this mask. It left my hair feeling soft, silky and looking really shiny…It’s very hydrating and works great at neutralizing the brassiness. I love it!”

Ditch dry hair for good with the Kérastase Discipline Masque Oléo-relax Hair Mask.

Specially crafted for frizzy hair, this deeply nourishing hair mask is enriched with Shorea butter, coconut oil and Rosa Canina fruit oil to moisturize dry hair and deliver sleek, shiny and smooth results. It can be used as a conditioner or as a weekly treatment -- and also serves as a heat protectant.

“I have been using this for years and my hair is amazing despite the abuse I give it with the straightener. Every now and again someone convinces me to use something else and after one try I go back to this, there is nothing better out there,” one customer wrote in a review.

The Paul Mitchell Pro Tools Interchangeable Curling Wand can do it all!

This 3-in-1 styling tool is super versatile, allowing you to achieve a variety of curl patterns -- from loose waves to tight curls -- thanks to its interchangeable ceramic barrels. Engineered with far-infrared technology and super-charged negative ions, you’ll get smooth, shiny results that last every time. And without a clamp, the “wrap and release” curling method will protect your hair from damage.

“I can curl my hair in half the time that I used to! The heat setting goes up to 390 degrees F. I got this wand when I had super long hair and now I have shorter hair and it worked so well for both. I have super thick hair which can take a lot of time, this wand is a need!!”

Try out Olaplex for a fraction of the price with the Olaplex In Good Repair Hair Kit!

This four piece set is a great deal and comes with some of the brand’s most popular products. Start off with the No.3 Hair Perfector, which can help repair damage and create stronger hair in as little as three minutes. Follow up with No.4 and No.5 to hydrate and nourish as you cleanse and condition. Then add some shine as you style with the No.7 Bonding Oil, which also works as a heat protectant.

“This set of Olaplex products revived and saved my VERY damaged hair! I had originally bleached my fine and thinning hair and the ends were so frizzy and broken to the point where I thought there was no return. HOWEVER, Olaplex products - especially the conditioner and bonding oil - have brought my sad hair back to life!” one customer raved.

Get thicker, fuller and stronger hair with the help of Nutrafol Women’s Balance Hair Growth Supplement.

This physician-formulated hair growth supplement is intended for women 45+ and uses a clinically proven formula to target the key root causes of thinning: hormones, metabolism, and aging. In fact, 100% of women who consistently took the supplement showed improvement in hair growth after nine months.

One five-star reviewer shared: “To say this product works is an understatement…I have never had hair much longer than my shoulders. Not only did my hair grow back on the top of my head and become thick again…but my hair was down to my butt!! What this amazing product does, is it gives you the confidence you used to have about your hair. It’s no longer stressful because it is coming out. It’s just a joy how incredible my hair looks.”

Take care of your curls no matter where you are with Curlsmith Defrizzion Travel Hair Dryer.

Designed for all curl types, this portable dryer may be compact but it comes with an XL 6” diffuser made for faster drying. It’s equipped with variable temperature and speed settings, creating gentle, even heat. And because it’s crafted with ionising DEFRIZZION technology, you’ll get reduced frizz for smoother and shinier hair.

One customer shared: “Seriously. If you are on the fence, take the plunge. IT IS WORTH IT! I opted for the travel size just to try it out, but the size is absolutely perfect. It’s a foldable full size dryer…This diffuser has been a complete game changer in my hair routine. It gets every section completely and you pair that with the temp and speed, my hair has a more defined wave/curl with way less frizz. I am in love with this hair dryer and mad at myself for waiting for so long to buy it.”

The Paul Mitchell Neuro Style Titanium Flat Iron is an essential for all styling occasions!

This professional, high-performance styling iron features 1” Isotherm titanium plates that create maximum volume and super smooth styles. Whether you want a sleek straight look, beachy waves or bouncy curls, this tool can do it all thanks to its unique contoured shape. Plus, it heats up to 450°F in 45 seconds and cools quickly with lightning-fast heat recovery.

“Best iron ever. It goes from 0 degrees to 213 degrees in seconds. Easy to use; great style in just minutes. I highly recommend it,” one five-star reviewer wrote.

Get a salon quality blow out at home with Drybar’s The Smooth Shot Paddle Brush Blow-Dryer.

This device combines the hot air of a blow-dryer with the structure of a paddle brush, helping you create a voluminous blowout in just one step. And with built-in ionic technology, it uses negative ions to leave your hair super shiny and free of tangles and frizz.

One five-star reviewer wrote: “This is such a game changer! I rarely do a true, traditional blow out because I don’t have the patience/coordination for the dryer in one hand, round-brush in the other thing. And this combines that, making it easy to get that look. This takes my towel-dry, long, wavy hair from beachy to straight in just about no time. The look is polished and professional. I’m really grooving on this two-in-one device! Highly recommended!”

