Deals on 'The Last of Us' Merch -- Video Games, Apparel, Board Games & More

Season 2 of the wildly acclaimed television show "The Last of Us" is set to return this weekend on HBO and Max ... and if you're anything like us, you'll be sitting on the edge of your seat on Sunday night.

But don't let the weekly wait for new episodes have you feeling infected ... get yourself some of the best games, apparel and other great merch from the "The Last of Us" franchise to keep you entertained!

Get started at the beginning with the OG 'The Last of Us' game Part 1 for PlayStation 5!

Plug in to where it all started with this remastered version of the game ... it's been upgraded with some incredibly advanced visuals, haptic feedback for better feeling weapons use and a 3D soundscape for your listening pleasure. There is a reason this won over 200 Game of the Year Awards ... get one for yourself to see what all the rage is about!

One game lover wrote: "this game is one of my all time favorites. The story line is gut wrenching and beautiful. I have to admit that this is the first time a game has ever made cry. The game play itself if so much fun. It’s very challenging, strategic and engaging. I highly recommend."

When you've wrapped up the first game ... or if you just can't wait to see how it all ends ... grab yourself a copy of the remastered Part 2 and see how "The Last of Us" plays out. The graphics have been improved and there are some fun new features like a roguelike survival mode and speed run. Part 2 received over 300 Game of the Year Awards ... try it out and see why!

One reviewer gave the game a 10/10 and said: "This is so far the best exclusive videogame on PS5 you can get on the market. I enjoy every single second, i suggest try the hardest mode without HUD so you can feel in a very immersive world where death lurking on every corner makes you feel in the skin of the character, pushing you to make hardest the decisions to survive This game shows you how real human nature looks like in a grey way. Gameplay and storytelling behind on every single character is exciting."

These action figures are only six inches tall ... but the detail and included accessories make this Ellie and Joel combo pack larger than life! The 2-pack has a whole array of hands to customize the figures' looks and each figure has their own backpack and an arsenal of weapons to mix and match!

One five-star reviewer wrote: "Each figure is highly articulated, making it easy to recreate iconic poses from the game. The paintwork is impressive, with lifelike textures and subtle weathering that reflect the gritty world of The Last of Us."

Gather some friends and family and buckle up as you embark on a 90-minute intensive adventure of gameplay for those 14 years old and older. Use the chapter cards to immerse the group in exciting narratives and use the included dive and items cards to map out your strategy in the game!

One game lover wrote: "I've played twice solo and once with three people. This game has been a blast each time! It has great dice mechanics and nice blend of tactics and luck. It is very simple to learn."

Add some art to your home with the The Art of 'The Last of Us' Part II Deluxe Edition!

This hardcover book is perfect for the coffee table ... with 200 pages of original art from the iconic "The Last of Us II" game ... it even comes with a lithograph that is described as gallery quality. Immerse yourself in the included commentary to indulge in a more in-depth experience around the story.

One book lover wrote: "Wish every good game came with such a wonderful art album. This book offers a few behind the scenes as well as alternate story/artwork. Overall a delight to read, its what a good art book should be, filled with art and less on text. Highly recommend."

Move about the world knowing that Ellie has your back ... well backpack that is. This canvas pack will carry all your supplies on your next adventure into the unknown ... or at least use it to carry your books! The bag features zippers on the pockets, buckles for additional security and adjustable straps.

One five-star reviewer wrote: "This pack was in every way perfect. Well-made, sturdy construction, and comfortable. Weighted and high up, it corrects my posture when hiking."

Skip the canned food and eat like pro with a The Unofficial 'The Last of Us' Cookbook!

No need to rummage through abandoned gas stations and mini markets for old cans of ravioli and expired snacks like in the show ... use this 176-page cookbook and the over 70 easy-to-follow recipes to whip up your next chef-like experience. There's even hidden Easter eggs throughout the book, some fun trivia to test your "The Last of Us" knowledge ... and even some creative cocktails to punch up any party!

One book lover wrote: "My husband and I LOVE Last of Us. This cook book is so amazing, the details are absolutely insane. The thought that went into this for the diehard fans!!"

You don't have to be a part of the militia group to dress the part in your everyday life ... pick up one of these super soft pullover hooded sweatshirts made of 80% cotton and let the world know where you stand with "The Last of Us" movements. There is a wide array of sizes from small to XXL to fit any shape and style!

One happy customer wrote: "It was honestly way more softer than expected & such a perfect fit. My husband & I absolutely love TLOU so this hoodie was perfect for Christmas last year!"

The Pedro Pascal Candle is probably the closest thing you'll ever get to actually smelling him!

We don't know what Pedro Pascal smells like ... but if you close your eyes and light this soy wax candle you can take in notes of vanilla, sea breeze and comfort spice and pretend that you're close enough to bask in his natural alluring odors.

Kick up your arts and crafts time with this 48-page coloring book that is filled with apocalyptic art for you to enjoy coloring with your favorite art supplies. Paint, pencil or crayon your way through the blank canvas of "The Last of Us"-inspired illustrations and bring your own artistic flair to the looks you know and love.

One verified purchaser wrote: "I bought this for my daughter as she is a huge Last of Us fan. This coloring book did the game and show justice as she was able to recognize the things and locations on the pages."

