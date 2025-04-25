TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

You can’t have a hot girl summer without a little bit of sunscreen! We all know that sun protection is a non-negotiable for a good skincare routine so this summer, up your game when it comes to your SPF.

We’ve rounded up some of our favorite sunscreens to beat those harsh UVA and UVB rays -- whether you’re lounging on the beach or on your daily hot girl walk.

From sunscreens that double as a moisturizer to tinted SPF that’ll give you a bronzed glow, Amazon has it all. And with super fast shipping, it’ll be at your door long before school’s out for the summer.

Keep your skin hydrated around the clock with Kiehl's Ultra Facial Cream SPF 30.

Not only does this non-greasy cream provide you with broad-spectrum UV protection, but it also guarantees 24-hour hydration. Formulated with glacial glycoprotein and fountain plant extract, it deeply hydrates and maintains skin’s moisture while improving skin barrier function. Your skin will be left soft, smooth and healthy-looking.

One five-star reviewer wrote: “I like this face cream because it feels like you have nothing on. It’s a great moisturizer but with the added bonus of SPF. Don’t skip out on any product from Kiehls. It may not be flashy, but it is a great product.”

Make that white cast from your SPF a thing of the past with Supergoop! Unseen Sunscreen.

This mineral sunscreen is sheer, weightless and scentless -- making it a perfect choice for sensitive skin. It delivers powerful, water and sweat-resistant sun protection while also doubling as a makeup-gripping primer. Its cloud-like formula glides smoothly onto skin and helps everything seamlessly blend together with a natural finish.

“Didn’t expect to love this as much as I did. I know everyone sings its praises but now so do I. It spreads well, it’s completely clear and feels like nothing is on my face,” one customer raved.

You’ll never forget to reapply your sunscreen with the Colorescience Sunforgettable Total Protection Brush-On Shield.

This lightweight mineral powder provides complete protection in one easy to apply, on-the-go brush. As the only powder sunscreen recommended by The Skin Cancer Foundation for active use, this product can be worn alone or over makeup for daily SPF 50 protection. It’s water and sweat-resistant for up to 80 minutes and even protects against blue light (HEV), pollution, and provides infrared defense against premature signs of aging and skin damage.

“I use this sunscreen in my car to reapply during the day to keep myself covered, especially while driving. I love the convenience of it. I use it nearly daily and it has lasted me about 6 months,” one happy customer wrote.

Get the ultimate protection with La Roche-Posay Anthelios UV Correct Sunscreen SPF 70 .

This daily anti-aging sunscreen is formulated specifically for the face using Cellox-B3 Shield technology: broad spectrum UVA/UVB protection with antioxidants and niacinamide, a form of vitamin B3. It helps correct and protect from signs of sun damage such as uneven skin tone, fine lines and rough skin texture. Its lightweight, non-greasy texture blends easily into all skin tones and has a sheer finish for more even, smoother, healthier looking skin.

One reviewer shared: “This sunscreen has become a staple in my daily routine. It offers high SPF protection without leaving a white cast, and it blends seamlessly into my skin. The texture is lightweight and non-greasy, making it comfortable to wear throughout the day…It’s also fragrance-free, which I appreciate, and it doesn’t sting my eyes -- a common problem with many facial sunscreens. Whether I’m wearing it alone or under makeup, it performs exceptionally well.​ Overall, this is the best facial sunscreen I’ve ever used.”

Add a little bit of color to your SPF with the Colorescience Sunforgettable Total Protection Face Shield Flex.

This hydrating, antioxidant-rich mineral sunscreen is available in four uniquely flexible shades, each ideal for a broad range of skin tones and undertones. It uses encapsulated iron oxide pigments that adapt to your skin tone as you blend, evening out skin tone for a flawless look. It also provides comprehensive defense against UVA/UVB, Blue Light, Pollution, and Infrared radiation, combined with advanced antioxidants and nourishing, hydrating ingredients for long-term skin health.

“Where has this been all my life? It goes on white and as you rub it in the color conforms to your skin tone. It is shimmery and mattifying at the same time! Which is perfect for me because I love a glow and am a little oily at times so matte is helpful,” a five-star reviewer shared.

Even out your skin tone with the EltaMD UV Clear Tinted Broad-Spectrum SPF 46.

This lightweight sunscreen is formulated with a sheer tint and 5% niacinamide which helps reduce the appearance of blemishes and discoloration on your skin for a more smooth appearance. Ideal for daily use, this broad spectrum sunscreen protects from UVA and UVB rays -- and is fragrance-free, paraben-free and non-comedogenic.

One customer raved: “Best tinted sunscreen I’ve found! I’m very pale, so this makes me look like I’ve gotten a little sun without making me appear orangey. It’s very lightweight, so don’t expect it to be like foundation/concealer, but it does help to cover minor blemishes enough on my skin that I don’t feel the need to wear makeup. I’ve tried several other tinted face sunscreens and it’s honestly, hands down, worth the price tag.”

Give Korean skincare a try with the ROUND LAB Birch Juice Moisturizing SPF 45.

From the #1 clean skincare brand from Korea, this moisturizing sunscreen works to protect your skin from harmful UV rays. Plus, it uses birch tree sap and amino acids to nourish the skin, decreasing inflammation, purifying and hydrating. Together, it creates a moisture-packed barrier to protect skin from drying and prevent the loss of hydration.

“I absolutely love this sunscreen! It goes on so smoothly and doesn’t leave any greasy residue like some others I’ve tried. It absorbs quickly and feels lightweight on my skin. I have sensitive skin, and this one has been gentle and non-irritating. The broad-spectrum protection gives me peace of mind knowing I’m well-protected from both UVA and UVB rays. Plus, it doesn’t have that strong sunscreen scent that can be overpowering -- it’s just fresh and clean,” one reviewer wrote.

Say goodbye to harsh chemicals with the Sky and Sol Face and Body Sunscreen SPF 50.

This non-toxic mineral sunscreen uses only edible, nutrient-rich ingredients that’s crafted to nourish, protect, and bring out your skin’s natural glow. Crafted from organic tallow and non-nano zinc oxide, it’s free from highly processed seed oils, fragrances, preservatives, silicones, and chemical UV filters like octinoxate and oxybenzone.

“I’m highly sensitive to anything I put on my skin. I get rashes and irritation and I’m also sensitive to smells and texture. I can’t say enough about how much I love this sunscreen…It rubs in without any white cast, super easily and the tackiness does go away. It is mildly sticky at first but it doesn’t last. At the end of the day, it’s super easy to wash off in the shower. Love love love it and I don’t think I’ve ever said that about sunscreen,” one happy customer shared.

Get younger looking skin with Paula's Choice RESIST Youth-Extending Daily Hydrating Fluid SPF 50.

This synthetic, water-light SPF formula promotes a healthier, younger-looking appearance while fighting against environmental stressors. Using a selection of plant-derived antioxidants, it visibly minimizes current and future signs of aging while smoothing skin and priming for makeup application.

“One of my holy grail sunscreens—perfect under makeup. No white cast, no irritation, and zero breakouts. I have oily, textured, acne-prone skin with a medium tan complexion, and this works beautifully for me,” one five-star reviewer shared.

