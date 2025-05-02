Mother’s Day Jewelry Gifts From Amazon

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

You can’t put a price on a mother’s love -- but you can spoil her with a little bling! This Mother’s Day, give the gift of shimmer and sparkle with a stunning piece of jewelry that will stand the test of time.

Whether she’s into minimalist gold chains, personalized pendants or dazzling diamonds, there’s guaranteed to be something she loves.

Amazon has so many options for thoughtful gifts for the upcoming holiday and it’ll all be at your door with enough time for you to wrap it up with a bow!

You can’t go wrong with the gift of a little bling this Mother’s Day!

These Amazon Essentials Diamond Stud Earrings are crafted with 14k white gold and IGI certified lab grown diamonds, meaning they’re authentic and ethically sourced. They’re available in a variety of sizes -- from .25 to 1 carat -- and all have VS1-VS2 clarity, which is completely clear to the eye. With a sparkle that doesn’t dull over time, these earrings are sure to be a gift she’ll keep for years to come.

“I love these gorgeous earrings! They have a screw-on back so I don’t have to worry about losing them. I have had so many compliments. They are just brilliant, shining and lovely!” one happy customer shared.

She’ll love a classic piece like the Swarovski Una Angelic Tennis Bracelet.

This simple and timeless piece is crafted with sparkling round cut Swarovski crystals on a rhodium finished metal band. It features a secure clasp closure for easy, worry-free wear and includes an extender for length customization. This stunning bracelet is sure to please any jewelry lover -- especially since Swarovski crystals maintain their brilliance over time!

One reviewer raved: “This bracelet is absolutely stunning. Everyone compliments me on it and, 9 times out of 10, think it’s diamonds!! Much more affordable alternative but looks like it should be 10x the price! Love it and would recommend to anyone in the market for a beautiful tennis bracelet that is sparkly, light weight, and affordable.”

If she loves layering her jewelry, she needs the Gorjana Compass Coin Necklace.

This dainty necklace was made to effortlessly complement other pieces and features a 18k gold-plated coin with a compass design. Its adjustable chain makes it perfect for mixing and matching, creating a chic, layered look that showcases her unique style.

“I absolutely love this necklace. The compass is unique and subtle with a bit of shine. The chain is a perfect length, it’s very nice. I’ve had this for months and neither has tarnished or discolored at all,” a five-star reviewer shared.

She can keep her loved one close with this special Baublebar Gwen Mini Bubble Initial Necklace.

Crafted from hypoallergenic gold plated brass, this necklace features the initial of your choosing -- whether that’s her own name or someone she wants to wear with pride, like a significant other or a child. It’s available in any letter of the alphabet, ensuring this will be the perfect, personal gift.

One customer wrote: “This necklace is super cute! I love the bubble letter design. I wore it all day and it did not bother my skin at all. There are four different lengths that you can set on this necklace. On the shortest setting, the initial hangs at least an inch below my collar bones. The size of the initial is perfect for me, it’s not too small.”

Keep it sweet and simple with the Kate Spade New York One In a Million Mixed Chain Necklace.

This gold plated chain necklace features an o-shaped ring at its center that’s perfect for customization. You can add any short of charms to personalize it -- or some of the brand’s initial pendants to represent loved ones. Whatever you choose, this necklace is sure to be one in a million!

For those who love to make a statement, these Swarovski Matrix Hoop Earrings will be the perfect gift!

These glittering pink hoops are uniquely eye-catching, thanks to the pairing of rose gold-tone plating and pink stones. She can express herself with the bold, baguette-cut crystals in its dazzling colorway -- which will give casual styling an instant boost or make a sensational statement for an evening out.

“These earrings exceeded all my expectations. They are stunning in person. So sparkly. I was worried they would be too big or heavy but they are so light and just the right size. I’ve already gotten so many compliments on the first day. Highly recommend,” one five-star reviewer shared.

Whether you love a dainty look or a more bold statement piece, the Kendra Scott Leighton Pearl Chain Necklace fits the bill.

This beautiful piece is filled with meaning as the cultured pearl inspires peace, tranquility, and healing. Each pearl is grown in a freshwater pearl mussel and is one-of-a-kind so it can take up to four years to produce. And if you ever want to switch up your look, the pearl pendant is removable.

One happy customer wrote: “This Kendra Scott is a beautiful addition to my collection. It’s simple and elegant. I can wear it with dressier outfits or it’s a pretty addition to even daily wear.”

Give a gift from the heart with the Pandora Moments Heart Clasp Snake Chain Bracelet.

This classic piece is the perfecting starting point for a personalized charm bracelet. It features a heart-shaped clasp with an engraved Pandora logo on one side and the Pandora Crown O logo on the other. It can be fully customized with Pandora charms of your choice, to fit the personality of the recipient. It even includes a gift box for easy wrapping!

“The Pandora Moments Heart Clasp Snake Chain Bracelet exceeded my expectations. The bracelet is absolutely stunning, with a level of detail and refinement that is not only unique but rarely seen in this price range…The heart clasp is a beautiful and fancy feature that sets this bracelet apart from all others. The ability to customize the bracelet with Pandora charms allows endless personalization possibilities,” one five-star reviewer shared.

The Michael Kors Pavé Fulton Hinge Bracelet is for that mom who needs a little extra bling in her life.

This shimmering, bangle-style bracelet features the brand’s signature logo embedded in a cuff of pavé crystals. Crafted from plated stainless steel, this gold-tone hinge bracelet will add a touch of glamour to any look -- and is perfect for stacking with other bold pieces of jewelry.

One five-star reviewer shared: “This bracelet is very beautiful, it is the perfect piece to wear often. Easy to clasp on and off and a very practical price for such a gorgeous piece of jewelry.”

She can wear her heart on her sleeve with the Baublebar Leah Bracelet!

This chunky chain bracelet features a puffy gold-colored heart, crafted from hypoallergenic gold-plated brass and zinc. With an adjustable lobster clasp closure, it can fit a variety of sizes and is easy to take on and off. Perfect for day or night, this piece is sure to become a beloved part of her collection year after year.

