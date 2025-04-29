TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

Now you can have the beauty of Spring flowers that last year-round with the gorgeous botanical kits by LEGO ... and making the eye-catching creations is half the fun!

Whether you want to enjoy the iconic looks of orchids or you just want a timeless wonder of a wildflower bouquet ... build out your fresh new centerpiece brick by brick with these great kits on Amazon!

Try not to fall to pieces choosing which arrangement is right for you!

Build the perfect bundle of flowers with the LEGO Botanicals Pretty Pink Flower Bouquet Building Set!

Star stacking all 749 pieces of this beautiful bouquet to create a bundle of 15 flowers total and additional greenery to make the most vibrant gathering of flowers. The adjustable stems and leaves make the bouquet fit perfectly in any space and bring a burst of color into your home forever!

One LEGO lover wrote: "As a Lego family having built well over 50 kits, these Botanicals sets are really nice and functional additionas to the collection. They look so nice that displaying them instead of real flowers is not an issue when you want a floral decoration."

Create a long-lasting centerpiece with a LEGO Icons Flower Bouquet Building Set!

Make a statement with this realistic floral set ... use all 759 pieces to make a bouquet that you can enjoy without the chance of wilting like real flowers. The lifelike petals are posable and you can choose different stem lengths to feature flowers in your arrangement that fit in with your home decor.

One LEGO lover wrote: "These LEGO flowers are amazing! The design is so detailed and realistic, making them a perfect decorative piece. The build process was fun and relaxing, and the finished product looks stunning. I love that they last forever and don’t need any maintenance like real flowers."

Give the gift of flowers with the LEGO Botanicals Artificial Wildflower Bouquet!

Go wild with this LEGO set building the bouquet flower by flower until you have an arrangement so realistic people will think you splurged on a decked-out flower delivery. After you've pieced together all 939 blocks you can enjoy the awe-inspiring wildflowers ... with out all the annoying allergies!

One LEGO lover wrote: "Beautiful fun set. Really enjoyed putting these together. On our table. Easy to put together but challenging enough to require focus. Combined with other set of flowers for an amazing display."

Don't bug out when you see the LEGO Ideas The Insect Collection!

No garden is complete without those helpful little critters under each leaf and affixed to each beautiful flower. Build out this 1111-piece set to create a blue butterfly, a Hercules beetle and a Chinese mantis on each of their earthy platforms.

One LEGO lover wrote: "The LEGO Ideas The Insect Collection is a masterpiece! The level of detail and creativity in each model is truly astonishing. From the delicate wings of the butterfly to the intricate legs of the praying mantis, every aspect is meticulously captured in LEGO bricks."

Create a little natural community with a LEGO Friends Botanical Garden Building Toy Set!

The LEGO Friends sets are a great way to introduce your little ones to the life of a LEGO builder and this Botanical Garden set is a fun set to get your little ones building and using their imagination at the same time. Piece together the 1072 bricks to make an enchanting LEGO world and watch them enjoy their work every day!

One LEGO lover's parent wrote: "This set says 12+ but my 10.5 year old had no issue putting it together. It didn't seem to take her long. It is a nice looking set and she was happy with it. She has collected a few of the Lego flower sets too."

Bring the beauty of orchids to life with a LEGO Botanicals Orchid Set!

Orchids are a beauty to behold ... but the live version can be a fickle plant to keep year-round. With this 608-piece set you can recreate that beauty year-round with this realistic orchid kit.

One LEGO lover wrote: "This set is amazing! The design is intricate, and the building process is both relaxing and enjoyable. The details are stunning, and the final result looks fantastic as a decorative piece. It’s a perfect gift for LEGO lovers and plant enthusiasts alike. Highly recommended!"

Build with more options with a LEGO Creator 3 in 1 Flowers in Watering Can Building Toy Set!

Make more with a single kit with this 3 in 1 set. Simply choose between the watering can, the rain boot or the birds and follow the step-by-step instructions to put together the 420-piece kit recommended for those ages 8 and up!

One LEGO lover's parent wrote: "Eight year old completed her selected watering can project within a few hours. So many skills were mastered: focused attention, following step by step instructions, thinking through appropriate work space. Her pride and self esteem glowed from within at completion."

This LEGO Flower Pot would look great on display!

This perfect potted set from LEGO has everything it takes for a complete look and feel of a floral arrangement ... even the pot! The kit includes blocks to create some eye catching flowers like cherry blossoms, golf beauty, pussy willow and more! When you're done with this 292-piece kit you can enjoy the color and beauty for years to come!

One LEGO lover wrote: "I made this yesterday. Took under 2 hours and was a lot of fun to build all the little flower and plant elements and place them in the pot."

Get in on the LEGO buzz with a LEGO Friends Beekeepers' House and Flower Garden!

Keep your creations sweet when you get to building this LEGO Friends Beekeepers' house with your little ones. Follow the simple-to-use instructions to piece together the 1161 kit to create a fun-filled space with your little builders. The included figures and accessories make this kit fun for the long haul as it then doubles as a nature inspired doll house!

One LEGO lover's parent wrote: "Super fun Lego build! Can’t go wrong with a Friends Lego" while another wrote, "So beautiful my kids loved it."

