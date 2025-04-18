Camping Gear Deals on Amazon for Your Next Adventure

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

The great outdoors are calling this Spring season ... but before you pick up the line, make sure you're outfitted with some of the best camping gear out there!

Whether you're in the market for a cozy new tent or sleeping bag ... or you need some tech upgrades for your lights and batteries ... we have all the must-have gadgets for your next adventure.

Stay protected from the elements in a TETON Springbar Canvas Tent!

A canvas tent is going to be your staple shelter for all your future camping trips! These tents are a 4-season option against the weaker nylon tents ... and the steel poles and breathable canvas reduces the annoying moisture buildup on those cold nights!

One happy camper wrote: "A great tent! It withstood a significant Florida rain storm and didn't have a drop inside! Rain was our biggest concern and we were worried about leaks from our heavy Florida weather. Well constructed with heavy duty zippers and canvas. Set up was simple enough, though it takes two people if you can't lift heavy things. Stakes and guylines are also quality. We bought the 12' tent and it's a comfortable fit for 4 people, but you could easily squeeze in a couple more if needed. Ventilation is decent, but we haven't tested it in the summer yet."

Make meals in a snap with the Stanley Adventure Camp Cook Set!

The compact nesting Stanley set is all you'll need to whip up all your camping meals with the comfort of home. This 21-piece set has stainless steel pots, pans and lids for cooking over an open flame ... while the plates, cutting board and utensils are made of easy to clean and durable plastic.

One Stanley reviewer wrote: "This is such a convenient set for camping! The set includes the pot, a small pan, four plates, four bowls, four sporks, a small spatula, a small serving/mixing spoon, and a heat-resistant tray for you to lay the pot/pan on after cooking. It all conveniently nestles into each other."

Keep it cool for longer with the YETI Tundra 45 Cooler!

Don't waste your time with soggy food from melted ice and warm drinks from a poor performing cooler ... trust the name that has proven themselves of ice retention and quality in their rotomolded coolers with Yeti.

One five-star reviewer wrote: "This is a rugged cooler that’s perfect for off road trip expeditions! Ice retention, weight and durability are perfect. Seals tightly and it’s worth every dollar spent. Now I’m ready for my next off road expedition!"

Light the way with a Klymit Inflatable Light Tube!

Bring a little light to your campsite with this inflatable LED light tube from Klymit. Simply choose from the three available sizes and plug the light into a power bank to bring a soft ambient glow to your surroundings. It rolls up into a small save that can also be used as a portable lantern too!

One happy customer wrote: "This thing is such a great idea and well executed. Cannot wait to use it again! The warmth of light is perfect, dimmer is a nice touch, too. It is one of the more useful camping tools I have."

This Elecom Nestout bundle is perfect for on demand power and lighting!

The elements don't stand a chance with this waterproof power bank ... it comes complete with screw top caps to protect the USB and USB C ports and the 15,000 mAh battery will keep your devices topped off one your next excursion. Combine the included lamp and tripod with the the threads on the bottom of the battery to bring long lasting light anywhere, anytime!

One battery reviewer wrote: "The charger is fast both getting and giving juice and the light with stand just made it do something else very useful. I like it a lot!"

Big shade in a small pack with the ALPS Mountaineering Tri-Awning!

Blocking out the sun is a snap when you are packing this handy tri-awning. The lightweight aluminum poles and sidewalls make the total weight around 7 lbs. ... making it easy to bring some simple weather protection on your next trip.

Get cookin' with the Coleman Pack-Away Portable Camp Kitchen!

This kitchen set up will make your basecamp feel a lot more like home ... unpack all the parts from the folding table and build out the perfect spot to cook all your camping meals. The butterfly style legs open up to hold a two burner stove range and you can attach the lantern pole and utensils holder to free up your hands to do more of the fun stuff.

One happy customer wrote: "Folds up nicely into a relatively small size. Easy to transport and set up. Takes care of all your grilling needs at one table. Even a net below for softer items. The utensil hooks are great too. Not too heavy and everything stores inside the folded table. I use it all the time. Durable and easy to clean."

Cook your food ... not your wallet, with the Coleman Triton+ 2-Burner Propane Camping Stove!

The Triton+ stove will make quick work of all your camping meals ... simply plug the adjustable two-burner range into some propane and control the flame height of each burner to customize your cooking on the spot. When you are striking camping the easy to clean stove and wind shields pack up and latch to stow away until your next outdoor adventure.

One five-star reviewer wrote: "I have been using Coleman stoves for decades. They used to use Coleman fuel and had to be pumped up. Now they use propane. They used to be heavy and rectangular with sharp corners. now they are lighter and rounded. They always could be counted on to light, to work perfectly. The current model is light, easy to set up and works perfectly. These stoves have benefited from years of development; they are easy to use for even a novice camper, but are capable of meeting the needs of the most demanding camp cook."

Light the way with the PETZL Tikka Headlamp!

This lightweight handlamp will bring you plenty of light late into the night on your next adventure. Use the multiple brightness settings to conserve power, or you can even switch the lamp to a red light to keep your night vision intact while out. The rechargeable Petzl core battery works seamlessly with the torch, or toss in some AAA batteries in a pinch!

One happy customer wrote: "I bought this one because I already own 2 that work great. This new model is an update but still lives up to the quality of Petzel headlamps I've come to depend on. The red light and flashing red are very visible and help maintain night vision. I highly recommend the rechargeable battery pack that goes with these headlamps."

Sleep better with a The North Face Wasatch Sleeping Bag!

Zip yourself into a good nights sleep with this synthetic filled mummy style sleeping bag ... the attached hood and baffled construction work to keep in your natural body heat for a cozier sleeping situation.

One happy camper wrote: "Comfortable, light weight, right kind of warmth, easy to use, the build quality is fantastic and I’ll be buying some more in the future for the rest of my family!"

