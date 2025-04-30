Amazon Mother’s Day Gifts for First-Time Moms

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

It’s her first Mother’s Day so make it special! If you’ve got a mom in your life who recently welcomed their first bundle of joy, it’s time to celebrate her. But skip the chocolates and cheesy cards and get her something she’d really like!

Whether she needs a new coffee machine to add a little pep to her step during all those early mornings or a Dyson hair dryer to encourage some moments of self-care, we’ve got you covered with all the ideas for first-time moms.

After all those sleepless nights, there’s nothing better than waking up to a hot cup of coffee thanks to the Nespresso Vertuo Coffee & Espresso Maker.

This easy-to-use machine serves up coffee or espresso at the touch of a button. Just pop in a capsule, close the lever and the blend-specific parametric brewing will take over. You’re guaranteed a great drink every time -- and you’ll save money by skipping the coffee shop. Plus, it also comes with a frother and a complimentary starter set of Nespresso capsules.

One five-star reviewer wrote: “I cannot say enough about this machine. I was addicted to a coffee chain and spending way too much money. My New Year’s resolution was to find a way to make coffee at home. I had tried other coffee makers and nothing tasted good until I tried this Nespresso.”

Help her put her health first with the Oura Ring 4.

As a new mom, there’s no better time to invest in your health with this revolutionary smart ring that uses research grade sensors to monitor over 30 biometrics with precision. Discreetly track sleep, activity, stress and heart health to get metrics and personal insights about your body. Compatible with iOS and Android, the Oura Ring integrates with numerous apps including Apple Health, Google Health Connect, Natural Cycles, Flo and Strava.

“The Oura Ring has easily become one of my top purchases -- not just of this year, but honestly, of all time. It’s an incredible device that gives me real insight into how I’m feeling, what’s going on with my body, and even why certain things might be happening…It’s made a real difference in how I approach my day-to-day life and helped me make better decisions for my health and well-being,” one happy customer shared.

Allow her to make a little time for self-care with the Dyson Supersonic Nural Hair Dryer.

After a relaxing shower at the end of the day, give your hair a salon-quality blowout. This high-tech hair tool uses a network of sensors to automatically adjust airflow and temperature to enhance shine and help protect scalp health -- without heat damage. And it comes equipped with a variety of attachments for all different hair types, so you can customize to your styling preference.

One reviewer shared: “This was the best purchase ever! My daughter loves this so much!!! She can dry and straighten her hair in no time and it looks better than ever and so amazing every time she uses it! Love love love this!!! Best purchase ever! Saves her so much time in the mornings!! Her hair is very curly and frizzy normally and this makes it look and feel so smooth. Love this!!”

Commemorate the little ones who made her a mom with a Personalized Russian Ring Engraved Name Necklace.

This handcrafted piece of jewelry can feature up to five rings, each of which displays the name of your choosing. It can be crafted in a variety of materials including sterling silver, rose gold plated and even 10K yellow gold, made to perfectly match the style of the mom in your life.

“This is a really great gift for a mother to wear for her children. I was concerned about turnaround, having ordered it during Mothers Day week, but it arrived on Friday, in plenty of time to be presented by the kids. The chain is delicate, but the rings are just as depicted. No typos despite the quick production. Highly recommend,” one customer shared.

When things get hectic around the house, these Bose QuietComfort Headphones will come in handy.

These Bluetooth noise-canceling headphones can help shut off the outside world and quiet distractions with two different modes. Toggle between Quiet and Aware Modes for full noise cancelling or full awareness of your surroundings with seamless sound control. With up to 24 hours of battery on a single charge, these headphones will be there when you need them, whether you’re keeping quiet while the baby’s sleeping or are making time for yourself at the gym.

“I love these sooo much! The color is so sick! The fit around my ears are great, no pain or pinching. The mic quality is super good over phone calls and video chats. I use it at work daily for my online meetings and haven’t had issues. The charging is quick and the battery life is pretty good…The price is a bit steep but totally worth it,” one reviewer shared.

Everyone could use a comfy shoe to wear around the house and the UGG Women’s Coquette Slipper fits the bill.

While she’s enjoying those early days with her little one, she can easily slip on a pair of these sheepskin slippers. Able to be worn both indoors and out, these lightweight shoes are super versatile and come in a variety of colors -- from classic chestnut to a bold hot pink.

One five-star reviewer wrote: “UGG slippers are an absolute game-changer! They’re incredibly cozy and warm, making them perfect for cold weather but I wear them year round. They fit true to size, so you don’t have to worry about them being too tight or too loose. Whether you’re lounging at home or just need something comfy to wear around the house, these slippers are a must-have. Highly recommend them for anyone looking for comfort and style!”

She can ease into her new morning routine with the help of the Hatch Restore 3.

This smart alarm clock will change the way you look at sleep, from the moment you start to wind down at night to waking up in the morning. With the sunrise alarm feature, you’ll gently wake up with a warm, gradual light that simulates the brightening of dawn and supports your natural circadian rhythm. Plus, with features soothing sleep sounds and guided meditations, this has quickly become a customer favorite.

“After struggling with both falling asleep and waking up for years, my wife and I decided to invest in the Hatch Restore 3. After using it for a couple weeks now, I can confidently say this device has transformed our sleep routine positively and we wish we would have started using this a lot sooner instead of simply using our iPhones as alarm clocks,” a happy customer wrote.

Find relief for those aching muscles with the TheraGun Mini.

This easy-to-use and compact device is just as effective as the regular Theragun but 30% smaller, lighter, and quieter than the original. It allows you to experience a deep tissue massage right from the comfort of your own home and helps ease daily aches and pains, tension, and stress. And with three high-quality, scientifically-designed attachments, including the Dampener, the Standard Ball and the Thumb, there’s sure to be something to suit your needs.

One customer raved: “It’s lightweight, powerful, the attachments are well thought out. Best of all -- after about 15 minutes the stubborn knot in my neck that’s been causing a tension headache for the last week has finally relaxed. For the first time in over a week my neck actually doesn’t hurt. It’s not overly loud, the vibration is contained for its power, it doesn’t get hot, and it’s extremely easy to use…This is perfection for on- your-own personal use. I’m elated.”

Unplug and unwind with soothing scents of a NEST New York Classic Candle.

Available in a variety of fragrances, these luxurious candles are designed to burn cleanly and infuse your home with exceptional scent. Crafted with proprietary premium wax, these candles can burn for between 50 and 60 hours. And with its packaging in an elevated glass vessel, it’s sure to seamlessly complement any home decor.

“I love this scent. It’s my favorite one in my bedroom to make it smell fresh and clean. Plus, Nest candles are the best! Long-burning, strong output, burn cleanly and evenly,” one customer wrote in a review.

Take full advantage of those hours of shut-eye with the Slip Petal Contour Sleep Mask.

While a newborn may keep you up at night, this 100% silk will help you get back to sleep after those late-night feedings. With a ​​specialized contoured design, it’s shaped to fit comfortably around the eyes, reducing pressure and enhancing sleep quality by allowing for natural eye movement. Plus, the high-quality 22 momme mulberry silk is breathable and gentle on sensitive skin, providing a comfortable and cool feel that helps regulate temperature and ensures a restful sleep.

One five-star reviewer wrote: “Finally a silk mask that doesn’t press on my eyelashes and stays put all night even as I toss and turn! I don’t feel it on but it gives me the dark comfort I crave for a good night of sleep!”

