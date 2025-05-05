Deals on Red Light Therapy Masks for Amazon's Summer Beauty Event

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

Amazon's Summer Beauty Event is in full swing -- and it's time to give your skin that summer glow, reduce fine lines and enjoy a smooth face with red light therapy!

We dove into all the best techniques for your new and improved beauty regiment ... and now is your chance to recharge your skin with these state-of-the-art products.

Give yourself treatments on specific zones using a Solawave Infrared and Red Light Therapy tool!

Get more radiant skin with this dual-action clinical-grade device. Combining the anti-aging power of neon light with the benefits of argon ... it delivers targeted therapy to improve overall vitality. Six interchangeable fusion applicators work to energize your skin at the cellular level!

One customer wrote: "Okay girls, if you are interested in red light therapy and you want something not just for at home but on the go. This thing works great. I had a deep wrinkle starting on my forehead and just using this 3 minutes a day on it has helped considerably."

Begin the path to a more youthful you with an iRestore LED Face Mask Light Therapy!

This LED mask uses 360 powerful lights to smooth fine lines brighten skin and help clear breakouts ... tt’s super easy to use and fits comfortably so you can treat your skin in just 10 minutes a day. Charge up your regiment and get beautiful skin at the flip of a switch!

One verified purchaser wrote: "I’ve used this mask for about a month now and I can honestly say my face looks plumper (fine lines are less visible) and overall, my face is very glowy and healthy looking."

Focus on your eyes with a Luminator LED Eye Mask!

This mask uses 80 red infrared and amber LEDs to help reduce dark circles and puffiness around your eyes ... just wear it for 3 minutes a day and let the light therapy do it's thing. It's comfortable easy to use and fits right into your nightly routine.

One five star reviewer wrote: "I spent a lot of time comparing red light therapy devices, and most of the well-known brands were way more expensive, sometimes 2-3x the price. I’m so glad I gave the Lumin Red Light Luminator a shot—it absolutely delivers without breaking the bank."

Beautify your face and neck with a GLO24K Red Light Beauty Device for Face and Neck!

This red light therapy device combines gentle heat and soothing vibrations to help firm skin on your face and neck ... tt's easy to use as you start the day or right before you head to bed. Use it a few times a week and let the triple action technology start to work it's magic for you!

One happy customer wrote: "The product is easy to use, and the instructions are easy to understand. So far, it appears that the product is working effectively within the amount of time I have used it."

The Solawave 4-in-1 Radiant Renewal Facial Wand works like magic!

This wand fits in the palm of your hand and combines red light therapy and a facial massage to help boost your skin's glo .... It's easy to use ( even on the go) and only a few minutes a day to see results. Perfect for adding a little extra radiance to your skincare glow up!

One happy customer wrote: "I love my solawave wand. Easy to use, relaxing, and makes my skin feel great! Easy to do while I’m on the couch watching tv! Must have the serum to allow hydration and easy glide of treatment. Would recommend 10/10!"

Add a deep clean to yor light therapy with the PMD Clean Redvolution Smart Facial Cleansing Device with Silicone Brush!

This tool gives you a deep cleanse while using red light therapy to help smooth your skin lines and boost your naturalglow ... it is gentle on your skin and is easy to hold so you can use it every day without any hassles. Just turn it on and let it do the work anywhere ... anytime!

One verified purchaser wrote: "I'm all in on red light technology but it's slow to see progress and I know that. The cleansing part of the brush is nice though - the physical exfoliation removes all the dead skin cells and leaves my face bright and glowing without over scrubbing."

The NuDerma Clinical Skin Therapy Wand can do it all!

This clinical-grade skin therapy device provides the skin boosting anti-aging benefits of Neon and the skin-balancing power of Argon in one universal delivery system. With six different fusion applicators, it works synergistically to energize and oxygenate the skin at the cellular level -- leaving you with beautiful, radiant skin.

One five-star reviewer wrote: “The NuDerma Clinical Skin Therapy Wand is a game changer! After a few weeks of use, I’ve noticed a huge improvement in my skin’s texture and clarity. It helps reduce blemishes, fine lines, and even improves circulation. The different attachments make it versatile for various skin concerns. It’s easy to use, and I love how refreshed my skin feels after each session. Highly recommend for anyone looking for an at-home skincare boost!”

Get a complete glow with this Red Light Therapy Mask !

This anti-aging device uses Near-Infrared Red Light technology and 272 medical-grade LEDs to boost collagen production and firm skin while also reducing fine lines and wrinkles. And without any wires, it can be used anywhere, anytime -- working to give you smooth, youthfully elastic skin even when you’re on the go.

“I cannot rave enough about the Red Light Therapy Mask -- it’s truly been a game-changer in my skincare routine! From the moment I tried it, I was blown away by how comfortable and easy it is to use. The cordless, portable design is so convenient, especially with the magnetic wireless battery and two interchangeable batteries, allowing me to keep using it without worrying about charging in the middle of my session,” one customer wrote.

