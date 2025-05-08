Great Deals on Kiehl’s Skincare During Amazon's Summer Beauty Event

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

Revitalize your skincare routine just in time for summer ... with Amazon’s Summer Beauty Event in full swing, you’re about to score the best deals on the best products, including Kiehl’s entire skincare lineup.

From anti-aging serums to SPF and moisturizers, now’s the time to invest in Kiehl’s five-star products. Whether you’re looking for smoother skin or want to get your youthful glow back, Kiehl's has got you covered with everything you’ll need.

Get your youthful glow back with Kiehl’s Micro-Dose Anti-Aging Retinol Serum.

This potent retinol serum works to visibly reduce wrinkles, firm skin, even skin tone, and smooth texture with continued daily use. It utilizes a micro-dose of retinol paired with ceramides and peptides to promote gentle skin surface turnover with minimal discomfort, like redness, dryness, and peeling. It’s effective and intensive -- and in a clinical evaluation, 100% of users showed wrinkle reduction in just three months.

One customer raved: “I am in love with this serum! I’ve always thought I have pretty good skin. I’m 42 and no major blemishes or anything, I’ve always thought that as long as you follow a steady skin care routine it isn’t important to buy the expensive stuff. However this has officially become my one indulgence. I noticed a difference within 3 days of using it nightly.”

Make fine lines and wrinkles a thing of the past with Kiehl’s Fast Release Wrinkle-Reducing 0.3% Retinol Night Serum.

This fast-acting retinol night serum can penetrate up to 15 surface layers deep into the skin and works to accelerate skin surface cell renewal -- helping skin look renewed for a visibly smoother, more youthful appearance. And, thanks to innovative packaging that isolates the high retinol concentration, it’s freshly mixed with the serum upon first use.

“I like how this product is the most concentrated retinol the Kiehl’s brand has ever made! However, it did not feel harsh on my skin and I had no sensitivity to it at all. It applies on nicely with a few drops, and sets on the skin overnight. Great for wrinkle reduction and visibly firming skin for a more youthful look!” one customer shared in a review.

Give your eyes a lift with the Kiehl’s Super Multi-Corrective Anti-Aging Eye Cream.

This anti-aging eye cream has been clinically shown to visibly lift, smooth, de-puff and brighten the eye area to correct visible signs of aging around the brow bone, eyelid, crow's feet and under-eye. Using niacinamide and collagen peptides, this gel cream treats all four eye zones and is fast-absorbing, lightweight and non-greasy.

“In all honesty, I had very low expectations. I have very hooded eyelids to where if I put eyeshadow just on my lids you can’t even tell. I am in my late 40s and was actually contemplating eye lift surgery. I have been using this for 2 weeks now in the morning and night and... I CAN ACTUALLY SEE MY EYELIDS! Everyday, all day. I am truly shocked but so very very very happy. This was the best buy I have made in a very long time,” one reviewer shared.

Boost your skin’s hydration with Kiehl’s Ultra Facial Cream.

Formulated with 4.5% squalane, glacial glycoproteins and pro-ceramides, it works to strengthen your skin's moisture barrier for softer, smoother skin and 72-hour hydration. This lightweight moisturizer is clinically demonstrated to hydrate 15 layers deep for softer, smoother, and healthier looking skin.

One five-star reviewer wrote: “I LOVE this moisturizer! I’ve tried others but always come back to this one. It’s moisturizing, easy and luxurious when applying, and doesn’t irritate my skin! It does have fragrance, but no artificial coloring, so it is gentle and friendly for all skin types! Definitely worth the price.”

Defend your skin with Kiehl’s Super Multi-Corrective Cream SPF 30.

This multi-targeted anti-aging moisturizer uses a 5-in-1 formula that lifts, firms, smoothes, moisturizes and can re-texturize skin -- all while protecting from the sun’s harmful rays. With simple daily use, you’ll keep your skin soft, supple and healthy-looking.

“Tried to go to a cheaper cream and ended up coming back to this. My skin looks and feels better. Just buy it, its expensive but you use so little each day that it lasts and I really do think it makes my skin more vibrant as I am entering into my 40's,” one customer wrote in a review.

Give your skin a much needed boost with Kiehl’s Ferulic Brew Antioxidant Facial Treatment.

This skin treatment provides powerful antioxidant protection that has been shown to boost glow, smooth texture and reduce fine lines over time. Using high-quality ingredients like ferulic acid, lactic acid and squalane that have been brewed for 120 hours, your skin will be feeling rejuvenated in just a few weeks.

“It smells really nice like something at a spa and always leaves my skin feeling really moisturized and refreshed…It’s definitely worth the money. It’s so much more than just a toner! It really hydrates and has helped even out my skin tone with regular use in my daily routine,” one five-star reviewer wrote.

Get smoother skin in just a week with Kiehl’s Milk-Peel Gentle Exfoliating Toner.

This gentle exfoliant refines skin’s texture and dissolves impurities to reveal smoother, softer, brighter-looking skin. Crafted with lipo-hydroxy acid -- a salicylic acid derivative -- as well as 23% emollients and almond milk, it works to replenish the skin’s moisture levels for a more refined, clearer complexion. Plus, it won’t cause discomfort and is light enough to use every day.

One happy customer shared: “One of my favorite products from this company! I love how it gets my skin clean and how my skin feels afterwards. Even if I don’t know I have dry skin or anything on my face, once I use this product I see a difference with the glowing and feel.”

Brighten your under eyes with Kiehl’s Powerful-Strength Dark Circle Reducing Vitamin C Eye Serum.

This dark circle eye cream is formulated with 10% pure vitamin C, tri-peptide and hyaluronic acid which work together to help visibly reduce blue and brown dark circles. Uniquely crafted for the delicate eye area, it also helps to visibly smooth fine lines and crow’s feet for fresher, brighter-looking eyes. In fact, it’s clinically proven to diminish the appearance of dark circles in just seven days!

“One of my new favs....the creme is of nice quality and smells lovely. Really helps my under eyes more than others I’ve tried,” a five-star reviewer wrote.

Rejuvenate your skin overnight with Kiehl’s Midnight Recovery Omega Rich Botanical Night Cream.

This deeply moisturizing botanical face cream is formulated with omega 3 oil, omega 6 oil, and fatty acids that visibly plump and replenish your skin’s protective lipid barrier -- all while you sleep. With a whipped, cloud-like texture, it absorbs easily and will bring your skin suppleness, radiance, and nourishment by morning.

One customer shared: “I’m obsessed with this line of products. I’ve been using this for about a week now; dealing with very dry skin as well as some redness and uneven skin tone postpartum. This and the midnight oil have really helped with moisturizing my skin and helping smooth it out a bit. It’s not super heavy and greasy and I feel it absorbs into my skin well. I love the scent; it’s similar to the oil which I love. Overall I would be happy buying this again!”

Don’t forget to grab something for your man! Pick him up his own Kiehl’s Body Fuel All-in-One Energizing Wash.

This invigorating hair and body wash for men is perfect for head-to-toe cleansing. Formulated with vitamin E, vitamin C and zinc and infused with menthol and caffeine, this body wash is sure to kick-start his morning. It gently removes excess oil, sweat and impurities while also cleansing and conditioning the skin and scalp, leaving him energized for the day.

“I use this every day in the shower, in the AM and after working out. The smell is refreshing, and I always feel clean and refreshed. My skin looks and feels great after every use,” one five-star customer wrote.

Sign up for Amazon Prime to get the best deals!