TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

There's no reason your beauty routine should be making your wallet age prematurely ... give yourself (and your piggybank) a major glow up with all these must-have deals during Amazon's Summer Beauty Event.

Whether you like to keep it light with a little touch of mascara and a pop of lipgloss ... or you like to start your day with full-face contouring ... we've got a little something for everyone's personal makeup style.

Hurry up and get to shopping because the beauty event is almost over!

Start your beauty routine with the best base when you include the IT Cosmetics Your Skin But Better CC+ Cream Foundation!

This foundation is a full-coverage makeup that also works as a hydrating serum ... It’s made with skin-boosting ingredients and it even has and collagen to help your skin over time. This foundation stays fresh all day ... is packed with SPF50 for sun protection and is a solid pick if you want coverage that feels like skincare!

One happy customer wrote: "Lightweight, comfortable, good coverage, easy to apply evenly, evens out the redness in my skin, healthy glow. It is pricey, but it's also probably one of the best foundations I've ever used. I like it better than Laura Mercier and Ilia for comparison. I like the pump application, but I hope it doesn't make it hard to get to the product at the bottom."

Variety is the spice of life when you use the LORAC PRO Matte & Shimmer Eyeshadow Palette!

This perfect pallete includes 25 blendable shades in a mix of matte, shimmer and metallic finishes ... each of the included colors is infused with vitamin E and shea butter to keep the texture smooth and easy. LORAC's makeup stays strong without caking up or creasing and it works well on all skin tones. Whether you're going for soft neutrals or bold color ... this palette gives you the range to create any look for both day and night!

One five star reviewer wrote: "I really like this eyeshadow palette. I’ve had the Kat Von D Shade & Light palette for many years and was disappointed when it was discontinued. I struggled to find a palette with similar colors until I came across this one. The colors are very pigmented and blend beautifully."

All day color with the Urban Decay Vice Lip Bond Longwear Liquid Lipstick!

Get pouty with this lipstick ... it gives you a bold glossy color that stays on for up to 16 hours ... the trusted brad in makeup goes on in a snap and won’t smudge. Don't even get us start on the fact It’s vegan and made to last through whatever the day brings.

One lipstick lover wrote: "LOVE this. Didn't dry out my lips like a lot of other long lasting color. Color was a great neutral but now I need a darker one!!! :)"

Smooth your beauty routine with the Lancôme Teint Idole Ultra Wear Buildable Full Coverage Foundation!

Go out with confidence because this foundation lasts up to 24 hours ... It's breathable and is enriched ingredients like hyaluronic acid and vitamin E for healthier skin. It comes in array of shades and with over 50 pigments it offers a perfect match for any skin tones.

One verified purchaser wrote: "his product was recommended to me by a friend whose job requires her to be on television, so I knew her suggestion had to be pretty good. She was right and I used this foundation on my wedding day with great results. It is lightweight but covers blemishes well. It lasts all day and comes in so many shades that I feel like it matches my natural skin tone very well."

Long-lasting moisture and shine in a single tube of Anastasia Beverly Hills Cosmic Lip Gloss!

Get glossy and flossy with this high-shine and non-stick makeup ... the universal shade enhances lips and can even be worn alone or layered over lipstick for added depth and color options. It's comfortable to wear and is the perfect addition to your daily beauty routine!

One glossy reviewer wrote: "Very nice lip gloss offered great protection to my lips, its very thing and does not feel oily at all, you can apply it over lip gloss to have a shimmer effect of you can use it alone either way this is a great gloss."

Add a little color to your cheeks with LAURA GELLAR NEW YORK Liquid Blush!

build up those cheek bones with this all in one liquid blush ... with a twist of the wrist the pigmented makeup comes up through the included brush making it easy to apply anywhere and at anytime. The only problem you're going to have is choosing which of the beautiful shades you're going to use each day!

One happy customer wrote: "I love this product. It goes on smooth and lasts! The color is perfect-not too much and not too little-just the right amount. It is buildable if you want more pop! Loving this brand!"

Give those lashes a lift with the Lancôme Lash Idôle Lash-Lifting & Volumizing Mascara!

Give your eyes a little lift and volume in a single stroke by adding this mascara to your makeup kit ... it's got a unique curved wand and micro-bristles that deliver the right look in less time. Go out with confidence because the lightweight gel formula gives a smudge-proof finish that lasts up to 24 hours!

One five star reviewer wrote: "I recently tried the Lancôme Lash Idôle Lash-Lifting Mascara, and I am absolutely thrilled with the results! This product has quickly become a staple in my makeup routine due to its impressive performance and ease of use."

Smooth straight lines with the Anastasia Beverly Hills Liquid Eyeliner!

Don't fuss and redo your eyeliner all morning long ... get an edge in the game with the felt-tip applicator and start creating a sharp wing or a soft line with a single stroke. It’s water-resistant so it won’t smudge or smear all day long and the handful of gorgeous colors make it a great choice for a dependable eyeliner for every occasion.

One eyeliner lover wrote: "Best eyeliner! it dries fast, doesn’t crease or smudge, and has great packaging. I’ve been using this one over top of the S/O liner for a sharper line, and they both work so well"

Perfect coverage every time with the LORAC POREfection Setting Powder!

This little compact packs a big punch in your purse ... it gives your skin a beautiful matte finish without that caked on concealer look. The fact that it helps blur pores and softens the look of fine lines without feeling heavy makes it a clear choice if you want skin that looks natural.

One happy customer wrote: "I am in love! I’m very oily, tried everything & this is the only thing I have tried where I don’t have to blot or touch up! I wear it over my sunscreen, or can be used as a setting powder too! Def recommend if you are oily and need something to not worry about!"

Outlines that last with the Urban Decay 24/7 Glide-On Waterproof Lip Pencil!

This pencil isn't like anything else in your make up kit ... it gives you creamy long-lasting color in an array of rich pigment colors. It always goes on smooth and stays put for up to 16 hours ... making it great for shaping thinner lips or wearing on it's own!

One verified purchaser wrote: "Really does a great job of keeping lipstick on my lips. Does a good job of moisturizing without being too sticky. Nice texture that stays in place all day!"

