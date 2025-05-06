Great Deals On Haircare From Amazon's Summer Beauty Sale

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

The Amazon Summer Beauty Sale is in full swing and we are keeping the best in haircare and styling on the top of your mind!

We've combed through all the best deals and are bringing you the best in blow dryers, flat irons and even some repairing shampoos and conditioners for you to brush up on!

Treat your hair this warm season to this blowout sale from Amazon!

Get straight to the good stuff with a ghd Platinum+ Styler ― 1" Flat Iron Hair Straightener!

The ghd Platinum+ delivers consistent 365 degree heat for long-lasting styles without excessive damage ... it's got precision plates that glide smoothly to straighten, curl or even do waves! This flat iron heats up in 20 seconds and includes universal voltage so you can keep your style going while you see the world!

One happy customer wrote: "I LOVE THIS STRAIGHTENER! Hair is super shiny and frizz free. Definitely worth it and it gets hot enough without damaging hair. One setting takes guess work out of temperature. Will not be using my old chi again."

Upgrade your tech with a T3 Aire IQ Hair Dryer Kit with Quick Dry Concentrator!

The T3 Aire IQ uses smart heat personalization to dry your hair fast without overdoing the heat ... It adjusts airflow and the attachment you choose to ensure every blowout is tailored to your beauty needs. Whether you’re smoothing and shaping ... or diffusing curls ... this blowdryer is the right tool to do it all.

A verified purchaser wrote: "Wow! This T3 makes my hair look and feel so healthy. The setup took a few minutes and I realized I didn’t remove the papers from the concentrators so they kept falling off. I love how I don’t have to do any thinking, can just turn this on, dry my hair quicker than ever before, and get on with it."

Stay dry this summer with a RUSK Engineering W8less Professional 2000 Watt Dryer!

Put some power into your beauty kit with this mighty blowdryer ... it produces 2000 watts of airflow and it dries hair fast while the ceramic technology helps reduce frizz. It features multiple heat and speed settings and it even has a cool shot to lock in your favorite hairstyles!

A five-star reviewer wrote: "This dryer is amazing. Initially I bought hot tools tourmaline tools 2000 from Ulta because a stylist helped me pick one out for my needs. I returned it after a week of use and got this one. Even through prices were similar, Rusk is a big step up."

This is NuMe Blowout Boutique Ionic Bold Hair Dryer and Accessories is a complete haircare kit!

This one-stop shop is everything you need for a salon-like blowout right at home. The kit is packed with an ionic hair dryer, a round brush, diffuser, concentrator, and clips to give you full control over your style. Buy one kit and have your hairstyles covered from root to tip.

One happy customer wrote: "I really fell in love with the blue color of the set, and when it arrived out I was really pleased with the attachments there was a diffuser, attachment for blowouts and a couple clips, and of course the hair dryer itself."

Start fresh with a MONAT IR Clinical System Complete Hair Care Restoration Kit!

Take control of your thinning hair and breakage with this 3-step system ... it strengthens strands from the inside out with power packed in these little bottles. It's gentle enough for daily use, yet packed with active ingredients that get results you can see and feel over time.

One verified purchaser wrote: "I have thinning hair, so I started using this Serum. I’ve been using it for a month now. IMy hair looks fuller and I love that it doesn’t make my hair oily at all. My scalp feels much healthier, too. I’ve noticed that I’m losing less hair."

Brush up on your summer style with the L'ANGE Hair Multi-Volume Series!

This all-in-one dryer brush comes with multiple attachments to smooth and shape while you dry ... it uses gentle heat and airflow to cut down frizz and the design that makes swapping attachments a snap ... get yourself one brush that does it all!

One verified purchaser wrote: "I love the different head options that L’ange offers!! I ordered the round, the oval and the teardrop!!"

Wash away winter build up with the SOL DE JANEIRO Brazilian Joia Damage Repairing Shampoo & Conditioner Set!

This shampoo and conditioner set is just what you need to start fresh this summer season ... the pair is made to strengthen and bring damaged hair back to life. Powered by SOL Seal Technology it helps rebuild broken strands and reduce split ends—without weighing hair down. Who knew you could get so much bang for your buck in two tiny little bottles!

One five star reviewer wrote: "Love the smell and how soft it leaves my hair. You don't really need a lot of the shampoo at once as it REALLY lathers compared to cheaper shampoos. Obvi I wish the bottles were way bigger but definitely my favorite shampoo and conditioner. Love the entire brand."

Keep your curls in shape with the HOT TOOLS Pro Artist Protect & Curl Collection!

Bring your curls back to life with this all-in-one mist and mousse combo pack ... it helps you manage your curls and shapes that will have you feeling like you just stepped out of the salon. Fine-tune your daily curls with the 6.4 oz mist ... and keep your curls locked all day long with the additional mousse.

Give your hair a boost with Viviscal Hair Growth Supplements!

Viviscal nourishes thinning hair from within to promote a stronger head of hair ... it only takes two tablets a day to help reduce shedding and give your hair's volume a big boost so you can spend less time covering up and more time showing off your hair!

One verified purchaser wrote: "Well after losing lots of hair due to menopause I was distraught. I started this and pumpkin seed oil about 4 months ago and not sure what it is but my hair is soooo much healthier and thicker"

