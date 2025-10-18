Charlie Puth and Wife Brooke Sansone Step Out After Announcing Pregnancy

Charlie Puth and Brooke Sansone already decided to Marvin Gaye and get it on ... and, we got pics of them hanging out hours after they announced the result -- a baby on the way!

Charlie wore a business casual ensemble ... a button-down shirt and work jeans -- with an untied tie wrapped around his neck.

Brooke looked like a vision in a tight white shirt which barely contained her baby bump under a black leather jacket. Uncelar exactly what they're doing here, but they seem content just to be spending time together.

There's no surprise these two look so happy -- 'cause they've got a little one on the way they just can't wait to meet!

As we told you, CP announced the news in the music video for "Changes" ... during which he puts both hands on Brooke's stomach. The two stare dreamily into one another eyes before walking out of frame.

This is the first child for the happy couple who started dating back in 2022 and tied the knot last year.