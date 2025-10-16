Charlie Puth Announces He and Wife Are Having a Baby

Charlie Puth just revealed big news in his "Changes" music video ... he's going to be a dad!

Check out the video that just dropped today ... the 33-year-old singer-songwriter stands next to his wife, Brooke Sansone, both placing their hands on her belly as they stare into each other's eyes and walk off together.

Charlie teased the baby news in an October 8 Instagram post, describing the song as the "perfect way to bring all of you into the most beautiful, colorful part of my life, which happens to be right now. You will soon know why..."

And that wasn't the only update ... Charlie also announced his fourth studio album, "Whatever's Clever!" is coming March 6.

The newly expecting parents started dating in 2022 after a lifelong friendship, and tied the knot last year.

The nuptials took place at his parents' house in Montecito, California.