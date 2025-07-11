Bella Thorne Claims Charlie Puth Turned on Her for Not Sleeping With Him

Jade Thirlwall’s shady comments about Charlie Puth suddenly make a lot more sense -- 'cause Bella Thorne just aired out her own not-so-sweet history with him.

Bella jumped into the chat Friday under a post of the Little Mix star saying she'll never collab with Charlie ... and she did not hold back, writing, "Yeah I mean .. he lied to the entire world about me and started a hate train. All because I wouldn’t …. do the deed with him."

Now, Jade didn’t spill the tea on why she’s swearing off Charlie, so her reasons are still a mystery -- but Bella clearly saw it as her moment of sisterly solidarity, using the spotlight to finally call out his alleged behavior.

For some context -- Charlie and Bella were never officially a thing, but back in the day, he publicly implied she cheated on her ex, Tyler Posey, when they started hanging out. Pics did show Bella and Charlie getting close, but Bella later came out and said the photos weren't what they appeared to be.

Despite that, Bella said she and Tyler were already done when the outing took place. Turns out, Charlie had seen an old article about her and Tyler and jumped to conclusions ... then aired it all out online.