Nina Dobrev Flaunts Bikini Bod Weeks After Shaun White Split

Nina Dobrev is showing she's doing just fine in the wake of her split with Shaun White ... flaunting a toned bikini bod that had all her fans drooling.

The "Vampire Diaries" star unloaded 18 photos on her Instagram page on Tuesday to show off the "last few highlights of summer now that it’s fall" -- and one of the snaps had her followers talking.

The eighth slide of the carousel featured her with a cup of coffee, leaning up against a post in a sexy, colorful bikini.

Her supporters raced to the comment section to heap praise on her -- with one writing, "We’re all here for THE NINA ERA!!! keep smiling beautiful, it’s contagious."

Dobrev, as you know, broke up with White sometime in late August/early September after five years of dating -- and it's still not yet clear why they called things off.

Play video content TMZ.com

Dobrev, though, was all smiles with Zac Efron on a yacht in the days following the breakup -- but she did tell us out at LAX afterward they're just friends.

White, meanwhile, showed on Tuesday his body, too, is navigating the split fairly well -- as he revealed a jacked frame in an Instagram carousel of his own.