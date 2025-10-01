Nina Dobrev Addresses Zac Efron Dating Rumors

Play video content TMZ.com

Nina Dobrev isn’t quite ready to move on from her split from ex-fiancé Shaun White ... she's putting those rumors to rest, and shutting down those Zac Efron dating whispers!

TMZ caught up with Nina at LAX Wednesday, and she let us know the dating speculation between her and the "High School Musical" alum following those cozy yacht rumors are totally bogus.

Nina makes it clear they’re just pals, and you gotta see the clip 'cause her laugh says it all -- any notion of them being more than buddies is straight-up ludicrous.

She also opens up a bit about everything going on ... mainly navigating her recent split in the public eye, and how she's staying optimistic through it all.