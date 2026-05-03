Sydney Sweeney Takes Tour of Harbour Bridge in Australia
Sydney Sweeney Head in the Clouds Down Under ... After Going Instagram Official With Scooter Braun
Sydney Sweeney's floating on cloud nine ... not only did she got Instagram official with Scooter Braun -- but she took a high-flying tour of a famous bridge Down Under.
The actress was spotted in Sydney, Australia, Sunday taking The Harbour Bridge climb ... a tour where patrons can walk along the underbelly and enjoy breataking views of the city's famous harbor.
Sweeney -- who was joined by her father Steven Sweeney and her pal Kelley McCartney -- had to strap into a harness to safely walk across the bridge ... and she and Kelley stopped to pose for a few pics on the way.
It seems Sweeney's feet are barely touching the ground these days -- not only is she touring tall landmarks, but she also sat on Scooter's shoulders at Stagecoach in one of the photos she posted to hard-launch their relationship on IG.
Obviously, we know they've been dating for months ... but, she only just went official on social media -- an important step in modern courting -- with Scooter.
Worth noting ... Scooter's not down in Australia with her, as far as we know -- but we don't think he's far from her mind.